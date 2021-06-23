Three Gators participating in first MLB Draft Combine

This week Major League Baseball scouts are descending on North Carolina to take a close look at some of the best available talent in the 2021 MLB Draft.

On that list are Florida Gators Jud Fabian, Tommy Mace, and Jacob Young.

This is the inaugural MLB Draft Combine, where players from all over the country will get a chance to watch players run, throw, field, and hit this week, as well as meet with scouts, general managers, and decision-makers in face-to-face meetings.

It's the first event of its kind for the MLB but seems to generally follow a similar format as the NFL Draft Combine and it's an honor to be invited.

Jud Fabian is regarded as one of the top college prospects in the country. Fabian projects as a center fielder at the next level. He can run, throw, and showed some real power in 2021 with 20 home runs. He also has some unprecedented leverage when it comes to the draft.

The MLB Draft can be tricky to predict. High school players who decide to go to a Division I school must be three years removed from high school in order to qualify for the draft. There is a rule that allows players who are 21 years old, or will be 21 within a month of the draft to be selected even if they haven't been out of high school for three years. When a junior or draft-eligible sophomore is taken, they have a bargaining chip during contract negotiations because they have the option to go back to school. When a senior is drafted, they don't have that leverage and generally have to take whatever a club offers.

Fabian, however, graduated high school early and enrolled at Flordia when he was just 17 years old. That makes Fabian eligible for the draft this year but, because of the 2020 season ending early, Fabian is technically still a sophomore. As one of the youngest, if not the youngest, college prospect Fabian could choose to come back to school two more times and if things don't go exactly the way he wants this year, he would have an incredible opportunity back in Gainesville.

“It’s been brought up in a few meetings," Fabian told Gators Territory of his situation and the leverage he'll have this year. "I’ve kind of told everyone if I don’t get drafted or if it doesn’t go my way I can go back and play with my brother for a year, and have that leverage of still being one of the youngest players in the draft.”