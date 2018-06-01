The 2018 Major League Baseball Draft will start June 4, and three Gators are projected to be picked in the first round.

According to MLB.com, Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar and Jonathan India are all expected to be drafted in the opening round.

Singer is being looked at as the draft's second overall pick behind Auburn’s Casey Mize.

Singer is in his junior year and has excelled on the mound this season. He currently holds a 10-1 record to go along with his 2.25 ERA. He also has struck out 92 batters in 88 innings of work, while only walking 18.

Brady was picked by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft, but turned down the offer in order to pitch for the Gators.

According to minorleaguebaseball.com, scouts are most impressed with Singer's fastball. His best pitch can reach upwards of 96 mph with movement. He also brings an effective slider to the table and has added a more controlled changeup to his 2018 arsenal.

The junior out of Eustis, Florida has gradually improved throughout his time as a Gator. In his freshman year, Singer posted a 4.95 ERA out of the bullpen. In 2017, he then moved into the starting rotation, recording a solid 3.21 ERA.

Jackson Kowar is also garnering plenty of attention with the draft looming, projecting to be the 21st overall pick.

Kowar is deemed to have a higher ceiling than Singer, as Kowar has more pitches he can command and reach speeds on his fastball that near 100 mph.

However, Kowar isn’t seen as close to a “finished product” as Singer, according to minorleaguebaseball.com. Kowar has had some issues throughout his career with walking batters and has struggled to make it deep into games, notably past the sixth inning this year.

On the season, the junior from Charlotte is 9-4 with a 3.21 ERA, down from his sophomore campaign ERA of 4.08.

Out of Charlotte Christian High School, Kowar was a projected second-round talent, but his commitment to Florida affected his draft stock and dropped him to the 40th round.

Jonathan India is the lone position player projected to be selected in the first round. MLB.com has the junior third baseman being selected 14th overall.

India has greatly improved his draft status in 2018, as prior to this year he was viewed as a potential second or third-round pick.

With a breakout season at the plate, India has skyrocketed up draft boards and is seen as potential starting shortstop at the professional level.

On the year, India has hit .362 with 17 home runs. He has also driven in 42 runs and has an on-base percentage of .502. What scouts are most impressed by is his slugging percentage, which is at .723 on the year

That power surge is what has improved India’s draft stock this season, as his range and arm strength in the field have already been noted, along with his ability to read balls and strikes at the plate.

Out of Plantation, Florida and playing high school baseball at American Heritage High School, India was drafted in the 26th round of the 2015 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

J.J. Schwarz has also garnered some preseason draft attention, as he listed as a Baseball America top-100 prospect going into his senior year.

Schwarz was originally by Milwaukee in the 17th round of the 2014 draft, which was lower than projected due to his commitment to Florida.

Since then, Schwarz has seen his draft stock drop. After his junior year, he was picked in the 38th round and opted to return to UF for his senior season.

Before suffering a broken hand, the captain of the team was batting .325 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

