Three Gators Ranked in Arnold Palmer Cup Rankings

Florida has had 11 all-time participants in the event.

NORMAN, Okla. - Gator golfers Fred Biondi, Maisie Filler and Jackie Lucena were all ranked in the February Arnold Palmer Cup rankings.

Bondi was tabbed 11th for the International team, while Filler named 7th and Lucena 21st for the United States team.Using Golfstat's NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes.

The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component. The top six golfers from the spring's final ranking from both the United States and International men and women shall be among the individuals selected to compete in the Palmer Cup.

The remaining six spots for the United States will consist of five committee picks, including at least one non-Division I golfer, and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team also includes five committee selections, including at least one representative from The R&A Student Tour Series, and a coaches pick.

After winning his first collegiate title and tying the Gators Invitational record (196, -14), Biondi was named the Golfweek and SEC Golfer of the Week. He leads the Florida men's golf team with a stroke average of 69.8 and is averaging four birdies per round.

Filler, who has finished under par for five of the six tournaments this season, recorded her third straight top-10 finish this week at the Moon Golf Invitational. She has posted a team-leading five top-25 finishes and eleven rounds under par.

A member of the 2021 Big West First Team, Lucena has had two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up performance at the Windy City Classic in the fall. The UC Davis transfer set her career low for tournament score with a 209 (-7) at The Ally.

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup is set to take place at Golf Club de Geneve in Vandoeuvres, Switzerland from July 1-3 with the next rankings being announced on March 3.