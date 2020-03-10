Three Gators Receive End-of-Season SEC Recognition
Three Florida men's basketball players were honored by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday.
Keyontae Johnson headlined the group. Coming at no surprise, the Gators sophomore was chosen by the coaches to the All-SEC First Team after his dominating display across several games this season. The Virginia native has been Florida's leading scorer in 15 games and the leading rebounder 14 times.
In addition to Johnson, Scottie Lewis was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team and Kerry Blackshear was named to the All-SEC Second Team.
Blackshear is fourth in the SEC in rebounds with an average of 7.8 boards per game. grabbing an average of 7.8 per game. He also averaged 12.8 points per game and recorded eight double-doubles this year.
Meanwhile Lewis is the third freshman under Mike White to be named to the All-SEC Freshman team. The first year Gator had a career-high 19 points in Florida's last outing against No. 6 Kentucky. He is shooting 81.7 % from the free throw line.
Florida is set to start post season play on Thursday at the SEC Tournament. The Gators will face either Ole Miss or Georgia.
Complete SEC All-Conference Honors
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee