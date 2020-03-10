Three Florida men's basketball players were honored by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday.

Keyontae Johnson headlined the group. Coming at no surprise, the Gators sophomore was chosen by the coaches to the All-SEC First Team after his dominating display across several games this season. The Virginia native has been Florida's leading scorer in 15 games and the leading rebounder 14 times.

In addition to Johnson, Scottie Lewis was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team and Kerry Blackshear was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

Blackshear is fourth in the SEC in rebounds with an average of 7.8 boards per game. grabbing an average of 7.8 per game. He also averaged 12.8 points per game and recorded eight double-doubles this year.

Meanwhile Lewis is the third freshman under Mike White to be named to the All-SEC Freshman team. The first year Gator had a career-high 19 points in Florida's last outing against No. 6 Kentucky. He is shooting 81.7 % from the free throw line.

Florida is set to start post season play on Thursday at the SEC Tournament. The Gators will face either Ole Miss or Georgia.

Complete SEC All-Conference Honors

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State





Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt





All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt





All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee





Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee