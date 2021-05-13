GatorsTerritory - Three Georgia Bulldogs to watch against the Gators

Three Georgia Bulldogs to watch against the Gators
The Florida Gators are back home after winning two out of three games versus the Kentucky Wildcats but did lose to the Stetson Hatters in the final midweek game of the season. Florida will host the Georgia Bulldogs for their final home series of the regular season.
The Bulldogs have been pretty solid this season with a 28-18 record. They have played well on the road as they have a 9-7 away record. As for their conference play, the Wildcats have struggled a bit with an 11-13 record.
UGA has one of the top pitching staffs in the country and SEC. They have two top 2021 MLB Draft prospects as well. The Bulldogs have the fourth-lowest ERA in the SEC with a 3.83 and are third in opponent batting average.
Here are three Georgia players to watch against the Gators.
LHP Ryan Webb
Georgia’s Sunday starting pitcher has had a really impressive season for the Bulldogs and considered to be one of the top collegiate southpaws in the country. On MLB Pipeline, Webb is the 90th ranked prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft.
During his fourth year at UGA, Webb has made eleven starts which is a career-high for Webb. He has also posted a 3-4 record with a 3.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 12.4 K/9, and .198 opponent batting average.
OF Connor Tate
Redshirt-junior outfielder Connor Tate has led the Georgia offense as he’s in the middle of a career year. The Georgia native leads the Bulldogs offense in many offensive categories which is why he’s one of the main Georgia Bulldogs to watch against the Florida Gators this weekend.
During the 2021 season, Tate is slashing .348/.408/.558 with 63 hits, six doubles, ten home runs, 32 RBIs, and a team-high .966 OPS. Tate is also tenth in the SEC in batting average and tied for ninth in hits.
Connor Tate is Georgia’s cleanup and will likely play a vital role in how Georgia’s offense will produce this weekend. If Florida can minimize the damage Tate does at the dish, the Gators can put themselves in a really good position to win the series versus their SEC East rivals.
RHP Jonathan Cannon
Another pitcher that’s been talked about as being a top draft pick in the 2021 MLB Draft is right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon. The draft-eligible sophomore hasn’t pitched like an ace but is still a very talented arm that could eat up innings and punch out batters.
In his sophomore season, Cannon has made ten starts for the Georgia Bulldogs. Cannon also has a 2-2 record with a 4.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9, and a .243 opponent batting average.
At 6’6” 216 pounds, Cannon is a very tall and long pitching prospect with plenty of room to fill in his large frame. Cannon has a four-pitch that includes a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup. The fastball and changeup have been Cannon’s best two pitches. His fastball sits 90-93 and tops out at 94 mph with no much life. Cannon’s changeup has been his most reliable pitch and he’s able to force a lot of weak grounders with it. His slider and curveball have been inconsistent this season.