Vanderbilt plays host Saturday to No. 6 Florida, which is back on the road for its first away game since the Texas A&M loss. The Gators (5-1) will be aiming for their fourth-straight win and seventh in a row over Vandy, while Commodores (0-6) are still searching for their first victory of the season. Here are three keys to Saturday's game, which will kickoff at noon (ET) on ESPN.

1. Win on third down

The Commodores rank 10th or lower in the SEC in more than 10 statistical categories, but third down is one area they're not awful at. Vandy is sixth in the league in both third-down conversions and third-down defense. If the Gators are going to dominate this game as expected, they need to win the money down on both sides of the ball. UF has performed well on third down offensively, ranking fourth in the SEC, while the defense has moved up to eighth in opponent third-down conversations after some early-season woes.

2. Pour on the points

This game could be over before the first quarter ends if the Gators come out firing on all cylinders. They're capable of running up of the scoreboard with a scoring offense that ranks No. 2 in the country at 45.8 points per game. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is tied for 100th nationally in scoring defense, surrendering 35.8 points per game. Florida could reach that by halftime, but it needs to set the tone from the opening drive and take the wind out of Vandy's sails by pouring on points early and often.

3. Sacks on Seal