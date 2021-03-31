GatorsTerritory - Three Ole Miss Rebels to watch against the Gators

The Florida Gators return back home at Florida Ballpark after a terrible weekend against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Florida went into Columbia, South Carolina last weekend and got swept in three games. It was an ugly series as Florida had a chance to win it on Friday night but blew it in extras. The Gators need to turn the page quickly and prepare themselves for what they have ahead of them. The Ole Miss Rebels come into town as the third-ranked team in the country. Ole Miss coming into Gainesville with a 20-4 record with wins against TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Alabama, and UCF. This will be a very difficult opponent for the Gators and they need to be prepared for what’s ahead of them. Here are three Ole Miss Rebels players to watch against the Gators.



RHP Gunnar Hoglund

Ole Miss’s top pitcher in their rotation is junior right-handed pitcher Gunnar Hoglund out of the Sunshine State. Hoglund is considered to be one of the top pitchers in the country and is even a projected first round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Hoglund has been terrific for the Rebels this season as he continues to improve his draft stock. In six starts, Hoglund has a 3-0 record with a 2.63 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 15.5 K/9, 1.9 BB/9, and an 8.1 strikeout to walk ratio. Hoglund will be on the mound for the Rebels this Friday night and he’ll be the toughest arm they’ve faced. The 6’4” 220-pound right-hander is going to throw a ton of strikes and will let his defense get outs for him. Hoglund’s fastball sits in the low-90s and tops out at 94 mph with arm side movement. His secondary pitch is his slider which gets ton of swing-and-miss. Hoglund’s changeup is also a plus pitch that he uses when he’s ahead in the count.



1B Tim Elko

First baseman Tim Elko is having a big season for the Rebels and is one of the leaders in home runs in the SEC. The fourth-year junior has become one of the most dangerous power hitters in the conference and country. During the 2021 season, Elko is slashing .341/.450/.714 with 31 hits, seven doubles, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, fourteen walks, and a team-high 1.164 OPS. Elko has been a huge part of the Rebels' offense as he’s their best run producer and also gets on base more than anybody else on their roster. Tim Elko is a 6’4” 240 pound corner infielder with power but isn’t a threat on the base paths. D1 Baseball has Elko as the top-ranked third baseman in the country due to his incredible power and bat speed. Elko will surely be pitched carefully by the Florida Gators pitching staff.



LHP Doug Nikhazy