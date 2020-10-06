GatorsTerritory - Three-Point Stance: SEC snapshot, five-stars, two-stars

Today we have a breakdown of SEC recruiting so far, current predictions on where the uncommitted 2021 five-stars will land and a look at a few former two-stars making a big impact on college football.

Let’s continue with our Power Five conference breakdown with a look at the SEC so far, where it’s tough to distinguish many categories.

Dominant Team: Alabama, Georgia — OK, this is a cop out naming two, but the Bulldogs have won the last three recruiting titles and have a 3.8 average star ranking in 2021 while the Crimson Tide have the top class in the country right now. Both are recruiting at a ridiculous level when it comes to quality.

Biggest Recruiting Get: QB Brock Vandagriff, Georgia — The former Sooners commitment decided he wanted to stay close to home giving Georgia yet another five-star quarterback.

Biggest Recruiting Get II: DB Corey Collier, Florida — Collier is a huge in-state addition for the Gators and a prospect who could have easily slipped away like some others in South Florida.

Biggest Recruiting Loss: DB James Williams, Miami — Williams was supposed to be a lock for Georgia before Miami swooped in and pulled the huge recruiting upset. This one will sting for awhile.

On The Come Up: Florida — The Gators have a lot of recruiting momentum and the hot start on the field will only help. Can they close on guys like Tunmise Adeleye and Terrion Arnold or will we see a spike in interest from the 2022 class? Both are possible.

Slowing Down: Auburn — The Tigers have been a constant in the top-10 range of recruiting rankings, but this year's average star rating is a little lower than usual (3.38). They should close on some good ones in state like Ga’Quincy McKinstry and Jeremiah Williams, but where is all the Georgia talent they usually rely on?

Steady Eddie: LSU — The Tigers continue to recruit at an elite level and keep most of their in-state targets at home. They could close with a flourish if they land players like DT Maason Smith and DE Korey Foreman.

As Expected: Texas A&M — It’s not great and it’s not bad under Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies continue to attract some serious in-state talent but miss on some key prospects as well. A breakthrough class has yet to be had.

Must Keep: Amarius Mims — The SEC will likely keep him as it’s a Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn (dark horse) battle, so that’s good. They can’t afford to let an elite talent like Mims escape to a different conference.

Out-of-State Grab: OT Tommy Brockermeyer, Alabama — Snagging a five-star Texas legacy from the Lone Star State is no small task and this is a huge get that will allow the Tide to continue to spot recruit the state moving forward.

Out-of-State Grab II: LB Terrence Lewis, Tennessee — Lewis is an elite talent from the state of Florida and the kind of recruiting win Jeremy Pruitt needs to replicate as he rebuilds the Vols.

In-State Keep: TE Hudson Wolfe, Tennessee — Wolfe was considered a lean to Ohio State at one point and the Vols can’t let anyone poach the state for talent consistently anymore. This is a message.

In-State Keep II: Micah Morris, Georgia — The Dawgs have had their share of recruiting losses this year but Morris wasn’t one of them. This is a key in-state keep that helps with Mims and others.

New Coach Crootin’: Eli Drinkwitz is an excitable recruiter who is doing an excellent job close to home and reaching into SEC country a bit. I like this class and it gives him momentum moving into 2022. For Missouri to be in the top half of the SEC at this stage of the season is a huge deal.

Hot Seat Recruiting: Will Muschamp — The Gamecocks' coach is on a warm seat at least and recruiting is down near the bottom of the conference, which is never a good look. They need some big wins but Jordan Burch isn’t out there in the 2021 class.