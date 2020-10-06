GatorsTerritory - Three-Point Stance: SEC snapshot, five-stars, two-stars

Three-Point Stance: SEC snapshot, five-stars, two-stars
Today we have a breakdown of SEC recruiting so far, current predictions on where the uncommitted 2021 five-stars will land and a look at a few former two-stars making a big impact on college football.
*****
FACT OR FICTION: Oklahoma is the most disappointing team
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
1. SEC RECRUITING SNAPSHOT
Let’s continue with our Power Five conference breakdown with a look at the SEC so far, where it’s tough to distinguish many categories.
Dominant Team: Alabama, Georgia — OK, this is a cop out naming two, but the Bulldogs have won the last three recruiting titles and have a 3.8 average star ranking in 2021 while the Crimson Tide have the top class in the country right now. Both are recruiting at a ridiculous level when it comes to quality.
Biggest Recruiting Get: QB Brock Vandagriff, Georgia — The former Sooners commitment decided he wanted to stay close to home giving Georgia yet another five-star quarterback.
Biggest Recruiting Get II: DB Corey Collier, Florida — Collier is a huge in-state addition for the Gators and a prospect who could have easily slipped away like some others in South Florida.
Biggest Recruiting Loss: DB James Williams, Miami — Williams was supposed to be a lock for Georgia before Miami swooped in and pulled the huge recruiting upset. This one will sting for awhile.
On The Come Up: Florida — The Gators have a lot of recruiting momentum and the hot start on the field will only help. Can they close on guys like Tunmise Adeleye and Terrion Arnold or will we see a spike in interest from the 2022 class? Both are possible.
Slowing Down: Auburn — The Tigers have been a constant in the top-10 range of recruiting rankings, but this year's average star rating is a little lower than usual (3.38). They should close on some good ones in state like Ga’Quincy McKinstry and Jeremiah Williams, but where is all the Georgia talent they usually rely on?
Steady Eddie: LSU — The Tigers continue to recruit at an elite level and keep most of their in-state targets at home. They could close with a flourish if they land players like DT Maason Smith and DE Korey Foreman.
As Expected: Texas A&M — It’s not great and it’s not bad under Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies continue to attract some serious in-state talent but miss on some key prospects as well. A breakthrough class has yet to be had.
Must Keep: Amarius Mims — The SEC will likely keep him as it’s a Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn (dark horse) battle, so that’s good. They can’t afford to let an elite talent like Mims escape to a different conference.
Out-of-State Grab: OT Tommy Brockermeyer, Alabama — Snagging a five-star Texas legacy from the Lone Star State is no small task and this is a huge get that will allow the Tide to continue to spot recruit the state moving forward.
Out-of-State Grab II: LB Terrence Lewis, Tennessee — Lewis is an elite talent from the state of Florida and the kind of recruiting win Jeremy Pruitt needs to replicate as he rebuilds the Vols.
In-State Keep: TE Hudson Wolfe, Tennessee — Wolfe was considered a lean to Ohio State at one point and the Vols can’t let anyone poach the state for talent consistently anymore. This is a message.
In-State Keep II: Micah Morris, Georgia — The Dawgs have had their share of recruiting losses this year but Morris wasn’t one of them. This is a key in-state keep that helps with Mims and others.
New Coach Crootin’: Eli Drinkwitz is an excitable recruiter who is doing an excellent job close to home and reaching into SEC country a bit. I like this class and it gives him momentum moving into 2022. For Missouri to be in the top half of the SEC at this stage of the season is a huge deal.
Hot Seat Recruiting: Will Muschamp — The Gamecocks' coach is on a warm seat at least and recruiting is down near the bottom of the conference, which is never a good look. They need some big wins but Jordan Burch isn’t out there in the 2021 class.
2. LOOKING AT THE UNCOMMITTED FIVE-STARS
Let’s take a look at where the remaining uncommitted five-stars will land with some making decisions soon and others going down to the wire. I’ll give a confidence level as well.
DE Korey Foreman — I have Foreman headed to LSU after he looked like a lock for Georgia. USC got a visit this weekend and he had been committed to Clemson, but I feel good about LSU’s chances.
Confidence: 75%
OT Amarius Mims — This is coming down to a battle between Georgia and Tennessee and it’s anyone’s guess where he will land. I’m sticking with Georgia right now but confidence is not high.
Confidence: 50%
DE J.T. Tuimoloua — He’s a hard one to read and you have to consider Oregon and home-state Washington as threats but I’m still seeing Ohio State here over Alabama and the rest.
Confidence: 40%
DT Maason Smith — Pulling someone as talented as Smith from his home state of Louisiana is hard and I have the Tigers over everyone else. He’s also a big reason why I like Foreman to LSU as they have become great friends.
Confidence: 80%
RB Camar Wheaton — The Sooners are struggling a bit on the field but I don’t think that sways Wheaton at all as he continues to focus on Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama. Give me the Sooners here.
Confidence: 60%
OG Bryce Foster — This comes down to Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M with the Sooners having a very solid lead. I’d be surprised if he chose anyone but OU.
Confidence: 70%
WR Emeka Egbuka — It was all Ohio State early but then Oklahoma emerged. Washington is in the mix as his home-state school as well but I’m going with the Sooners for now.
Confidence: 35%
DE Tunmise Adeleye — Adeleye is probably the hardest of anyone to read but Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Texas and others are all in the mix. I’m going against the grain a little here and taking Florida with a low confidence level.
Confidence: 15%
OT Tristan Leigh — This is a tough one between LSU, Oklahoma and some others but after visits to Baton Rouge and Norman, the Sooners had the edge and they still do.
Confidence: 50%
3. TWO-STARS LEAVING THEIR IMPRINT ON THE SEASON
And finally if you’re a two-star prospect, you might not want to fret as many two-stars are having a huge impact on some current Top 10 programs.Here are a few non-kickers...
QB Kyle Trask, Florida — The former two-star from Texas is famously the former backup in high school to D’Eriq King and has now emerged as one of the early Heisman favorites. As a kid who wasn’t a starter in high school, he couldn’t be ranked much higher and has done an impressive job developing. Kudos to coach Doug Nussmeier for seeing something no one else did.
QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia — Bennett was a two-time two-star on Rivals.com out of high school and JUCO. He was a walk-on at Georgia then transferred to junior college after being behind both Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason. He returned in the class of 2019 as a scholarship player with Dwan Mathis and the rest is history.
DE Quincy Roche, Miami — Roche was a little regarded end headed to Temple in 2016 and has since emerged at Miami as an elite pass rusher and one of the keys to the Hurricanes' quick start.
OC Cade Stewart, Clemson — Never heard of him? He’s now the anchor of the Clemson offensive line after being what was considered to be a reach out of high school. North Carolina liked him but was talking about a walk-on opportunity before Clemson came through with a scholarship offer. He was just named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week in the ACC.
DB Nolan Turner, Clemson — Turner was another puzzling take as he chose the Tigers over UAB and now he’s the leader of the Tiger defense with his experience and knowledge. He had a key interception this past weekend.
RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina — Williams was listed as a defensive back in our database back in 2018 but had a great Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and ended up in the Tar Heels' class. Now he’s part of a dynamic duo at running back with Michael Carter and is a big-time receiving threat as well.