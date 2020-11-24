GatorsTerritory - Three-Point Stance: Ten best SEC players, program expectations

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with the top 10 players in the SEC and truth bombs on fan expectations for several high-profile programs.

1. THE TEN BEST SEC PLAYERS

2. FIVE PROGRAMS THAT NEED TO LOWER THE BAR

There are some high-profile programs that seem to disappoint their fans year after year. That got me wondering whether those high expectations will ever get lower over time. Here is a truth bomb on five programs that probably need to lower the bar. 1. Nebraska — Bo Pelini went 67-27 at Nebraska and it wasn’t enough for many people but, as we have learned over the last several years, that’s an amazing record for the Huskers. Tom Osborne led this once proud program to national titles, but a nine-win season and a berth in the Big Ten title game every once is awhile is about what should be expected in today's college football environment. 2. Tennessee — The Vols used to be perennial SEC title contenders under Philip Fulmer but that was ages ago when a few other programs were decidedly down. With a recruiting disadvantage in their own division, maybe Butch Jones wasn’t so bad after all. This should be a program that wants to win nine games and win the SEC East every once in awhile. 3. Michigan — The numbers are bad. Ohio State has won 15 of the last 16 head-to-head battles against the Wolverines and Michigan hasn’t won a national title since 1997. Recruits weren't even an idea in their parents heads then. Maybe nine wins from Jim Harbaugh should be enough and a hope that Michigan can beat Ohio State once in awhile? 4. Miami — The ‘Canes were scary back in the Big East days but since joining the ACC, they’ve been below-average by the same standards. A division title here and there and eight or nine wins a year should be the goal. 5. Notre Dame — I keep hearing some Notre Dame fans complain that Brian Kelly gets killed in big games. Notre Dame hasn’t won a national championship since 1988, when academic restrictions weren’t as severe, and they were the only team on national television constantly. A 10-win season and a playoff berth now and again should be just fine.

3. KEEP EXPECTATIONS HIGH

