GatorsTerritory - Three-Point Stance: Ten best SEC players, program expectations

Three-Point Stance: Ten best SEC players, program expectations
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with the top 10 players in the SEC and truth bombs on fan expectations for several high-profile programs.
1. THE TEN BEST SEC PLAYERS
I started with the Big Ten last week and now I move to the SEC to rank the players regardless of position.
1. QB Kyle Trask, Florida — Trask is my Heisman favorite right now. His numbers are off-the-charts with 31 touchdowns and only three picks. He’s been amazing and is making a Joe Burrow-like progression.
2. QB Mac Jones, Alabama — Jones has been excellent with a 77-percent completion rate and 18 touchdowns with only three picks.
3. WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss — The most productive receiver in the SEC by far with 74 catches and over 1,000 yards, he’s entered the first-round NFL discussion.
4. TE Kyle Pitts, Florida — Pitts was a Heisman candidate as a tight end before his concussion. That’s incredible.
5. RB Najee Harris, Alabama — Harris is one of the most well-rounded running backs in the country and can kill you on the ground or in the air.
6. LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky — No one has really heard of him, but Davis has logged 73 tackles, two picks and a score so far this season.
7. RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina — Harris has carried the Gamecocks' offense on his back this season and deserves kudos for his 875 yards and 14 scores.
8. OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky — Kentucky may be struggling on offense but Kinnard has still had a very good year.
9. WR Devonta Smith, Alabama — No one has forgotten Smith as he has double-digit touchdowns once again.
10. LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia — He’s been consistently in the backfield for UGA all season and has a non-stop motor.
2. FIVE PROGRAMS THAT NEED TO LOWER THE BAR
There are some high-profile programs that seem to disappoint their fans year after year. That got me wondering whether those high expectations will ever get lower over time. Here is a truth bomb on five programs that probably need to lower the bar.
1. Nebraska — Bo Pelini went 67-27 at Nebraska and it wasn’t enough for many people but, as we have learned over the last several years, that’s an amazing record for the Huskers. Tom Osborne led this once proud program to national titles, but a nine-win season and a berth in the Big Ten title game every once is awhile is about what should be expected in today's college football environment.
2. Tennessee — The Vols used to be perennial SEC title contenders under Philip Fulmer but that was ages ago when a few other programs were decidedly down. With a recruiting disadvantage in their own division, maybe Butch Jones wasn’t so bad after all. This should be a program that wants to win nine games and win the SEC East every once in awhile.
3. Michigan — The numbers are bad. Ohio State has won 15 of the last 16 head-to-head battles against the Wolverines and Michigan hasn’t won a national title since 1997. Recruits weren't even an idea in their parents heads then. Maybe nine wins from Jim Harbaugh should be enough and a hope that Michigan can beat Ohio State once in awhile?
4. Miami — The ‘Canes were scary back in the Big East days but since joining the ACC, they’ve been below-average by the same standards. A division title here and there and eight or nine wins a year should be the goal.
5. Notre Dame — I keep hearing some Notre Dame fans complain that Brian Kelly gets killed in big games. Notre Dame hasn’t won a national championship since 1988, when academic restrictions weren’t as severe, and they were the only team on national television constantly. A 10-win season and a playoff berth now and again should be just fine.
3. KEEP EXPECTATIONS HIGH
On the flip side, some fans should have massive expectations for their favorite teams and there is no reason to temper expectations at all despite recent struggles.
1. Georgia — With the improvement of talent in the state of Georgia, there’s no way UGA should be looking back at 1980 as the last national title. That’s ridiculous. The expectations should be a division title every season and a national title every decade.
2. Texas — Texas has had one 10-win season in the last decade and that was under Tom Herman. Yet he’s under fire? He should be. This is arguable one of the top two or three easiest jobs in college football and constant Big 12 titles should be expected and a national title each decade at least.
3. Florida State — As one of the top three programs in the ACC, the state of the Seminoles is an embarrassment and should not be stood for. Clemson may be great but Florida State should give them a run in their division every year and win an ACC title every three years.
4. Penn State — Back in 2010 I had low expectations after the NCAA hammer fell, but now I expect Penn State to give Ohio State more of a run than Michigan because of the Nittany Lions' geographical recruiting advantage. Going 0-5 is beyond unacceptable. Penn State should be a 10-win team every other year.
5. USC — The recruiting advantage alone should make them a Pac-12 winner almost every season. There’s no excuse to be absent from the College Football Playoff.