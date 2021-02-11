GatorsTerritory - Three-Point Stance: Transfer portal, under pressure, tight ends

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some thoughts on recent transfers, a look at five teams with a lot to prove in 2021 and the best true freshmen tight ends from the 2020 season.

FACT OR FICTION: Florida fizzled most down stretch with 2021 class

We have seen some big transfers hit the transfer portal in recent weeks. Here are a few that stand out to me.

LB Mike Jones Jr., LSU — While this may not be a huge loss for Clemson from a production standpoint Jones showed a bit this past season with 26 tackles and he is a need position for LSU.

WR Tre’Von Morgan, Kentucky — Morgan has big play ability and the downfield speed to make this passing offensive a bit more dangerous. He had a long touchdown for Michigan State as a freshman.

OL Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M — He’s a plug-and-play OL for a team losing a ton of talent at the position.

QB Will Levis, Kentucky — Levis can move around and extend the play and showed a few flashes at Penn State.

LB Jack Lamb, Colorado — Lamb has always been a sure tackler and hard-nosed player. He has an opportunity to play immediately and impact at Colorado after limited action at Notre Dame.

WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington — Polk had 22 catches and two scores at Texas Tech as a freshman and can be a reliable option for the Huskies.

TE Arik Gilbert, Florida — It doesn’t get much bigger than this out of the portal and Gilbert has every bit as much talent as Kyle Pitts. But can he overcome off-field issues that led to his departure from LSU?

DE Anthony Leota, Auburn — Leota showed he could rush the passer at Northwestern in spots with 6.5 sacks in two seasons. He should get more of an opportunity at Auburn.

QB Jordan McCloud, Arizona — McCloud can run but showed much improvement as a passer last year at USF and as a decision-maker.

RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA — I have no clue why he fell out of favor at Michigan but he showed there early how good he can be.

RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma — Could this be the get the Sooners need to take them to the playoff? The former Tennessee back has that kind of talent.

RB Keaontay Ingram, USC — If he can stay healthy and they run the ball, he can live up to expectations he fell short of at Texas.

DB Jalen Green, Mississippi State — From Texas to the SEC, Green has the ability to be an immediate starter for a defense that has some secondary talent.