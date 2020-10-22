GatorsTerritory - Three-Point Stance: Under-the-radar commits, freshmen stars, more

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some sleeper commits in the SEC, some freshmen who are making an early impact on college football and another version of Correct Me If I’m Wrong.

The highest-ranked players in any program's recruiting class typically get a lot of attention, but what about prospects who aren't getting the same attention? Here’s one for each team in the SEC.

Alabama - DB Kadarius Calloway — Calloway is a dynamic talent who was flipped from Mississippi State for a reason. Nick Saban loves him as a potential difference-maker in the secondary.

Arkansas — OL Devon Manuel — You can’t teach size and Manuel has plenty of it at 6-foot-8 and over 300 pounds.

Auburn — DE Tobechi Okoli — Okoli may be raw but he has excellent size and athleticism and he could pick things up quickly at Auburn.

Florida — QB Jalen Kitna — OK, Kitna’s numbers have been up and down, but he had the bloodlines (his father Jon started at least one game in 12 NFL seasons) and the last prospect the Gators took a shot at from Texas turned out well as Kyle Trask was vastly underrated.

Georgia — OL Jared Wilson — Wilson isn’t as highly rated as many of the UGA offensive line commits in recent years, but he can be an excellent interior lineman if he drops some bad weight.

Kentucky — DB Maxwell Hairston — Kentucky does a really good job with defensive backs, as good as anyone, and this kid has the skill set to outplay his ranking.

LSU — TE Jalen Shead — He’s an athletic tight end who can also block and could be a great complement to Arik Gilbert and others down the line.

Mississippi State — RB Amaryion Howard — In a pass-happy offense, you need someone who can catch the ball and make people miss and he can do all of that.

Missouri — OL Connor Tollison — Perhaps one of the more underrated offensive linemen in the country, I see a great career ahead of him at Mizzou.

Ole Miss — WR Cameron Brady — Ole Miss does pretty well with big and physical receivers right? This kid is college ready and could be next if he adds a bit of speed.

South Carolina — WR Sam Reynolds — Reynolds is tiny but that makes him hard to hit and he’s also going to be a problem in special teams if he can take the beating needed at the college level.

Tennessee — DT Isaac Washington — On the interior, you need guys like Washington who will do the dirty work and stuff the run and he’s already emerged as a leader in this class.

Texas A&M — DT Albert Regis — Regis is sawed off and won’t wow anyone on the hoof, but he could play that Daylon Mack role.

Vanderbilt — DE Jacques Hunter — He’s tall, long and athletic and just needs to get stronger and fill out to be an effective pass rusher.