Three Potential 2022 Prospects for Florida Gators Baseball

With the Florida Gators baseball season over Kevin O'Sullivan and the Florida Gators turn their attention to recruiting. The Gators did a great job with their 2021 recruiting which has 21 high school prospects and two JUCO prospects. Perfect Game also has Florida's 2021 recruiting class as the #1 class in the country. As for the 2022 recruiting class, Florida has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the country with 13 commits including five inside the Top 100. Florida also has the second-highest average player grade only behind the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Florida Gators 2022 recruiting class should have some open slots available. There's plenty of talent in the state of Florida that Gators could pick from. Here are three potential 2022 prospects that could be targeted by the Florida Gators.

RHP Luis Rujano

Luis Rujano is a 6’4” 190-pound right-handed pitcher out of Central Pointe Christian High School in Orlando, Florida. On Perfect Game, Rujano is the 121st ranked prospect and the 36th ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the 25th ranked prospect and seventh-ranked RHP in Florida. On the mound, Rujano has a three-pitch mix that is highlighted by his fastball. Rujano’s fastball sits in the low 90s and has been clocked at 94 mph this summer. He also has a curveball and changeup to go along with his fastball. Rujano is currently committed to the USF Bulls but with the amount of attention he’s been receiving lately that could change. Kevin O’Sullivan has a long track record with developing pitchers that could interest the Central Florida right-hander if Florida comes calling.

RHP Stephen Montgomery

Another right-handed pitcher from Florida that could on Florida’s radar is Stephen Montgomery. The 6’4” 185 pound right-hander is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country and Florida. On Perfect Game, Montgomery is the 239th ranked prospect and the 79th ranked right-hander pitcher in the country. He’s also the 44th ranked prospect and 17th ranked RHP in Florida. On the mound, Montgomery has a three-pitch mix and has solid command on all three of his pitches. Montgomery’s fastball sits 87-91 mph and was clocked at 92 mph last fall. His slider is his best secondary pitch that has lots of bite. The Plant High School right-hander is a projectable arm that could add more velocity and spin once he starts to fill in his large frame. Montgomery also played in the same high school as Perfect Game All-American and Florida signee Jac Caglianone.

MIF Giovanni Febus