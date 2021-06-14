Three Potential Targets in the Transfer Portal

With the Florida Gators season ending their season on a horrible note, Kevin O’Sullivan and the Florida coaching staff need to find ways to improve their roster for the 2022 season. Florida has already lost seven of their players from last season to the Transfer Portal including Cory Acton, Jordan Butler, Ben Specht and others. Florida also has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country with 23 commits in their class. Not all 23 commits will make their way to Gainesville this fall as the MLB Draft will surely persuade some of Florida’s top commits to go to the minor leagues. With that said, there’s a chance the Florida baseball coaching staff might be more active in the Transfer Portal. With the one-time transfer rule in place, transfers are more likely to transfer at a D1 program than a junior college program like they have in the past. Here are three potential players in the Transfer Portal Florida may target.



Logan Britt OF, Texas A&M

Florida is expected to lose outfielders Jud Fabian and Jacob Young to the MLB Draft leaving two outfielder positions open. The Gators do have a couple of top high school outfielders in their 2021 recruiting class but there’s a pretty good option available into the portal. Former Perfect Game All-American outfielder Logan Britt put his name in the Transfer Portal and might be one of the top prospects available. During his time at Texas A&M, Britt played in 65 games and was one of their starting outfielders. Britt had a solid 2021 season with the Aggies as he slashed .270/.315/.453 with 37 hits, four doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 RBIs, ten stolen bases and a .768 OPS. The 6’5” 210 pound outfielder could be a tremendous pickup for Florida and also has three more years of eligibility.

Griffin Doersching 1B, Northern Kentucky

With Jud Fabian and Nathan Hickey potentially leaving for the MLB Draft, Florida will need to find new power bats in their lineup. Luckily for the Gators, one of the top power hitters in the country is in the Transfer Portal. Graduate transfer first baseman Griffin Doersching has one more year of eligibility and could make his way to Florida. The 6’4” 250-pound first baseman could still get drafted but he’ll be one of the most sought after players in the portal if he does decide to play one more season of college baseball. During his 2021 season at NKU, Doersching had a monster season as he slashed .316/.488/.772 with 50 hits, twelve doubles, 20 home runs, 48 RBIs, 50 walks, and a 1.260 OPS. He also has a very advanced approach at the plate as he walked 50 times and only struck out 34 times in 48 games and 211 plate appearances. If Florida can Griffin Doersching on campus, he’ll most likely be the team’s everyday first baseman or designated hitter depending if Florida has a better defensive option at first base. He will also probably hit in the middle of Florida’s lineup with the potential of being one of their top power hitters and run producers.

Seth Halvorsen RHP, Missouri