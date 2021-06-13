Three prospects are arriving in Gainesville on Sunday for official visits

OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

While seven prospects are wrapping up their official visit on Sunday, the University of Florida will be rolling out the red carpet for three additional official visitors before the weekend is over as well.

All three targets are four-star prospects on Rivals, with two of them currently on the roster at powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

