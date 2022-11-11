Three South Carolina Gamecocks to watch versus the Florida Gators









The Florida Gators are back home for the last time this season as they'll take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Florida has a 29-10-3 record against South Carolina but is coming off its worst loss to South Carolina last season.





The Florida Gators come into the Swamp with a 5-4 record after a 41-24 victory over Texas A&M. South Carolina returns to the Swamp with a 6-3 record after beating Vanderbilt. Here are three South Carolina Gamecocks to watch against the Florida Gators.





1. RB Marshawn Lloyd





Redshirt sophomore running back Marshawn Lloyd comes into this matchup nursing a leg injury, as he missed last Saturday's game versus Vanderbilt. Lloyd has been South Carolina's top offensive playmaker this season.





On the season, Lloyd has rushed for 556 yards on 100 carries with a team-high nine rushing touchdowns. He's also averaging 69.5 rushing yards per game. Lloyd also has 17 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns.





The Maryland native looks to have a big game against the Gators' defense. Florida has struggled against the run this season but is coming off an excellent second half versus the Aggies. We'll see how healthy he is heading into this game.





2. EDGE Jordan Burch





Junior EDGE rusher Jordan Burch was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. Burch was expected to make an immediate impact for the Gamecocks once he arrived. While he might not have made an immediate impact, Burch has had an impressive junior season.





On the season, Burch is third on the Gamecocks in tackles. Burch has 40 tackles on the season, including 21 solo tackles. He also leads South Carolina in sacks with 3.5 and is second in tackles for loss with six tackles for loss.





Burch will have his hands full against Florida's offensive line. The Gators' offensive line has done an excellent job protecting their quarterbacks and creating running lanes for their backs. If Florida can win in the trenches, they'll put themselves in a perfect position to win the game.





3. WR Antwane Wells Jr.





Junior wide receiver Antwane Well Jr. has been an enormous transfer addition to the Gamecocks. The James Madison transfer has arrived in Columbia, South Carolina, and became the Gamecocks' top wide receiver.





As a junior, Wells leads the South Carolina offense in receiving. Wells has recorded 41 receptions for 574 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. He also leads the Gamecocks in receiving yards per game with 63.8 receiving yards per game.





The Florida secondary will look to repeat their last weekend's success in the second half versus Texas A&M. The Gators will have to keep an eye on Wells as he's been South Carolina's most productive receiver this season.