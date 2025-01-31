Three-star cornerback closing in on double-digit offers.

Hayward Howard 2026 Cornerback

Other than the Gators, which teams are you seriously considering?

Right now, I'm just taking everything in and really appreciating the process. I've worked hard to elevate my game, and it's humbling to see the interest from different programs. I'm excited to take visits, get a feel for the schools, and see where I truly fit.

If everything went perfectly, what's your timeline for a public decision?

I'm planning to narrow it down to a top five by July 23rd—my birthday.

Who will help you make this decision?

My parents will definitely play a big role in my decision. At the end of the day, I want to be somewhere my mom feels comfortable with—a place that treats me right and feels like home.

What are the top three most important factors when it's time to decide?

How well I fit into their defensive scheme. How much they genuinely want me in their program. Being part of a team that holds each other accountable.

Overall thoughts on the Gators and the coaches you've been in contact with?

I've been in touch with Coach Juluke, and he's been great. He really wants me to come down, see the city, and get a feel for the people and the community. I'm looking forward to that experience.

How would you describe your game? What kind of person are you off the field?

I'm a fast, physical, and smart boundary corner. I'm versatile and focused on becoming an all-around defensive back—ready to support my team wherever I'm needed in the secondary. Off the field, I'm grounded and always active. I love spending time with my family and surrounding myself with people who have big goals like I do.