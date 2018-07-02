A former Miami commit, Pierre is armed with additional scholarship offers from North Carolina, Nebraska, Kentucky, East Carolina and UCF among others.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Pierre, who straps up the pads for Mount Dora (Fla.) Christian Academy, has committed to the Florida Gators after making several pit stops in Gainesville over the past couple of months.

Jesiah Pierre , the nation's 29th-ranked outside linebacker on Rivals, says he's staying put in the Sunshine State to live out his years on the collegiate level.

"I've been through a lot with this process, but I know God will lead me in the right direction," Pierre said. "I’m just grateful to God and all the people who have helped me get to where I’m at today; I couldn’t have done it without them.

"But Florida is home to me. I love the coaches and the way they do things; also what the school is about. It's just a great atmosphere with a lot of excitement.”

Christian Robinson, the Gators' inside linebackers coach, as well as safeties coach Ron English, are Pierre's go-to contacts at the University of Florida. The three-star prospect was in attendance for the Orange and Blue Game, and also laced up the cleats for camp roughly three weeks ago, providing him with plenty of opportunities for some face time with the staff.

"They have a passion for what they do and get the best out of their players," Pierre said of Dan Mullen's coaching staff. "Family-oriented environment as well."

Pierre, who is being courted to suit up at outside linebacker in Todd Grantham's 3-4 defense, is also tagged as the 96th-ranked player overall in Florida. The rising senior was all in with the Hurricanes for just under two years, but opted to reopen his recruitment on May 18.

You can also get a taste of Pierre's style of play by viewing his spring game highlights below.

