Three-star WR DJ Allen Commitment Prediction
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Three-star WR DJ Allen Commitment Prediction Three-star wide receiver out of Texas DJ Allen will be making his commitment Tuesday afternoon at 1pm central time. Allen is basically down to two sch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news