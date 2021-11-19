Three takeaways from Florida's double-digit victory over Milwaukee

40 minutes

After Florida’s season-opening win against Elon, where the Gators got off to a blistering start against the Phoenix, Mike White and many on the UF roster expressed frustration after a perceived letdown. Despite approaching a 30-point advantage for much of the game, Florida’s defensive intensity and shot selection waned during the final 10 minutes, allowing Elon to cut the deficit to 13 with just two minutes to go. And coming off an emotionally-charged victory against Florida State at the weekend, some worried that Florida would struggle to find consistent intensity. Instead, after a strong but error-prone first half, the Gators came out of the locker room with tremendous zeal and pulled off one of the most impressive stretches of Florida basketball in recent memory. The Gators embarked on a 30-4 (!) run to open the second half, growing a meager 11-point halftime advantage into a mammoth 39-point margin midway through the second half. “Our coaches preach and we all talk about the standard that we set,” Castleton said. “It (the standard) is really high, the bar is really high, so it's about being able to play at that or above that night in and night out.” Pretty much everyone who stepped onto the floor in orange and blue brought it for the Gators as well, as even players who didn’t fill it up on the offensive end made noticeable contributions away from the basket. Brandon McKissic and Myreon Jones, for example, each finished with seven points, but the duo also combined for 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Defense wins games, offense determines by how much

Although UF ended up breaking out in the second half of Thursday’s game and in the first half against Elon, it’s clear through the team’s intensity and messaging that this team’s identity still lies on the defensive end. The scoring droughts and unsavory shooting percentages aren’t necessarily a thing of the past, but Florida’s defensive backbone seems to have solidified enough to withstand these stretches. In the first half of Thursday’s game, Florida struggled mightily from beyond the arc, starting the game 0-8 and finishing the opening stanza just 2-11 from distance. But despite this poor shooting, Florida's superiority was never in doubt, as stout defense ensured that Milwaukee never led the entire game. “I am very proud of the approach in the last couple games,” White said. “I thought our guys were really solid today for about 35 minutes today." If Florida continues to play defense at this elite level — the Gators currently rank 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency this season — they will be competitive in just about every game this season. But if their offense is able to dominate in stretches like the 30-4 run in the second half Thursday, the Gators have the potential to dominate teams and become one of the most dangerous teams in college basketball.

No ceiling for Castleton