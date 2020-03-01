UF's baseball program continues to stay perfect after completing the sweep against Troy. It wasn’t the prettiest series for the Gators, but they did enough to earn victories in all three matchups vs. the Trojans. The bullpen was top-notch all weekend, as the Gators only allowed one run in the series. Freshman Hunter Barco also continues to impress early in his collegiate career. Even though Troy was swept, they gave Florida a run for their money and was up for the challenge against the No. 1 team in the country. With that being said, below are three takeaways from the Gators' weekend sweep. OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

The bullpen is deep and very talented

One of the biggest issues for the Gators in 2019 was their bullpen. They had a lot of young, inexperienced pitchers that had issues during SEC play. However, so far in 2020, the Gators' bullpen might be the most impressive piece of the program. They are very deep and are more experienced thanks to the lumps they took in 2019. Nick Pogue and Ben Specht have been outstanding in the back end of Florida’s bullpen. Having those two trying to record the final six outs of the ballgame puts the Gators in a good position. Christian Scott was back from injury and looked as good as ever by pitching three scoreless innings. Additional bullpen arms such as David Luethje, Brandon Sproat and Tyler Nesbitt had good outings when their numbers were called as well.

Florida has a future star in Hunter Barco

When the 2020 MLB Draft came around, nobody expected Hunter Barco to honor his commitment to Florida. He was a top-ranked high school prospect, as well as a potential first round pick. However, Barco didn’t get drafted until the 24th round by the New York Mets. He then decided to enroll at the University of Florida and skip out on professional baseball. Since his arrival, Barco has impressed everybody he has came across and looks like a top prospect. Barco didn’t start the season as a part of the rotation, but quickly earned a role following his outing vs Miami. Barco didn’t disappoint on Sunday as he kept Troy’s lethal offense in check for the majority of the game. The left-handed freshman threw five innings, allowing four hits, one run, one walk and striking out nine.

The Trojans were better than expected