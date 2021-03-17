GatorsTerritory - Three Texas A&M Aggies to watch against the Gators

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access! The Florida Gators have finally reached the SEC part of their schedule. The Gators have not played against an SEC opponent since the 2019 season. Florida never got to play the SEC part of their 2020 schedule due to the season being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida will start their three-game series at home against the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday. The Aggies 15-4 and are coming off a 9-4 midweek win against the Houston Cougars. The Aggies bring an 11-game winning streak into Gainesville. There’s a lot of talent on this Texas A&M team that is ranked inside the Top 25 on Collegiate Baseball. This matchup for the Gators should be a good test heading into SEC play. Here are three Texas A&M Aggies players to watch against the Gators.

LHP Jonathan Childress

Redshirt-sophomore left-handed pitcher Jonathan Childress is considered one of the top southpaw pitchers in the country. The former Perfect Game All-American is also considered to be one of the top draft prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft. So far in the 2021 season, Childress has made four appearances and starts. Childress has posted a 2-1 record with a 1.11 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 13.3 K/9, and 3.0 BB/9. Childress also had a .179 opponent batting average. The 6’4” 205 southpaw out of the Lone Star State is 100% healthy after having Tommy John surgery in 2019. Childress is featuring a three-pitch mix with a fastball that sits in the low-90s and tops out at 94 mph with movement. Childress has an excellent curveball and plus changeup.

1B Will Frizzell

First baseman Will Frizzell is one of the biggest and best hitters on Texas A&M’s roster. The 6’3” 235-pound corner infielder has been the best hitter on the Aggies lineup and leads the team in many hitting categories. During the 2021 season, Frizzell is leading the Aggies in hitting with a .385 batting average in 18 games. Frizzell also leads the Aggies in hits (25), doubles (5), home runs (7), RBIs (17), on base percentage (.481), slugging percentage (.785), and OPS (1.266). Frizzell will bat in the middle of Texas A&M’s and they will count on him to drive in some runs. Florida’s pitchers will be keeping a close eye and pitch very carefully to the senior first baseman.

LHP Dustin Saenz