TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On a dreary, overcast afternoon, the Florida Gators exited Doak Campbell stadium with a 41-14 victory

It wasn’t a pretty game by any means, but a win is a win and now the Gators have snapped a five-game losing streak to their arch rivals and also ended FSU's NCAA record 36-year bowl streak.

Florida was able to finally hit some big plays against FSU, and in the second half, the ground game came alive to take over in the second half and seal the victory.

Now 9-3 and currently ranked in the top 11, Florida will play the waiting game as they anticipate a possible New Years Six bowl appearance.

Here are the three things we learned from the Gators' victory

1. Gators finally hit big plays

The story on offense throughout the season has been methodical, grind-you-out drives that end in a short yardage touchdowns.

On Saturday, they finally hit some big plays.

It started with a deep post to Van Jefferson for a 36-yard-gain, and Lamical Perine took it to a different gear on his 74-yard touchdown run to put Florida up 10-0.

That wasn’t all though. Trevon Grimes pitched in a 54-yard catch and run and a 22-yard touchdown catch after a turnover that put Florida up 27-7 in the third quarter.

In total, Florida connected on five plays of 22 or more yards and three of them were touchdowns.

Hitting big plays helped secure momentum and put FSU on its heels, and it ended up being one of the biggest keys in the game.

2. Red-zone woes

Early in the game, the Gators had fourth and goal from the two. Dan Mullen wanted to set the tone early, so he went for it. They couldn’t convert and FSU took over.

It was great to see Florida hit chunk plays, but if they didn’t score on them, more often than not the Gators did not see the end-zone. They were 3-of-5 in the red-zone, but only one of those drives were for six.

It left the door open for the Seminoles to come back and regain the lead. The Gators have been hit or miss throughout the season and Saturday the condensed area was not their friend.

3. Kadarius Toney

In the second half of the season, Toney became more involved. His playmaking ability is second to none on this team and he can be a game-changer.

Unfortunately, that’s not how it went against the Seminoles. Toney finished with two touches: a seven-yard catch and a five-yard run from the wildcat. He either simply wasn’t involved in the game plan or Mullen made an in-game decision not to utilize him.

It ended up working out, but in the first half when the offense was struggling at times, Toney would have provided a great boost to extend a drive or two.

