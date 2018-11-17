GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The seniors went out on the right note Saturday afternoon, as the Gators pummeled the Vandals 63-10 for their eighth win of the season.

The Gators wasted no time making a splash, jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead just three minutes into the game. Every aspect, offense, defense and special teams were stout in the blowout victory. It was how a tune-up game against a lesser opponent should be.

It was a great confidence booster heading into the season finale at Tallahassee. Here are the three things we learned in Florida’s route of Idaho.

1. The Gators started fast

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson wasted not time putting the Gators on the board. On the first play from scrimmage he picked off Idaho quarterback Mason Petrino and ran it back for six.

Next time out the Gators forced the Vandals into a three-and-out and it only took three plays for Feleipe Franks to run into the end zone from 17 yards out. With 12:46 still remaining in the first quarter, the Gators were up two scores.

By the end of the quarter, Florida was up 28-0. Obviously Idaho is not anywhere near the normal level of competition for the Gators and this is how it should have been, but for a team that has struggled mightily setting the tone early, this was a nice change.

2. Dan Mullen will have to make a decision about Emory Jones

One of the biggest questions heading into Saturday’s game was whether or not we would see Emory Jones. Well, late in the first half we got our answer. Jones took over the reigns from Franks and played the entire second half.

He finished going 12-of-16 for 125 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing seven times for 19 yards. He was impressive, but now what do you do with him?

In order to preserve his redshirt, he can only play in one more game.

It may actually be a brilliant move by Mullen. If Jones didn’t play against Idaho, we would know for certain he was playing against FSU. Now, the Seminoles could be preparing for somebody who doesn’t suit up at all.

He could provide a great change of pace like he did against Georgia but in a bigger role, or they could wait until the bowl game and use him however they please.

It will certainly be an interesting thing to watch moving forward in the week.

3. Young guys gained experience and played well.

I’ve already mentioned Jones’ production, but he wasn’t the only one feasting on the Vandals. Dameon Pierce, Jacob Copeland, James Houston, Ventrell Miller, Brian Edwards and C.J. McWilliams all saw significant playing time and played well.

This was the game for it, and Mullen allowed his younger guys to stay in there and experience the ups and downs that come with a college football game.

It was a great way to give game repititions to players who will be relied on later on in their college careers. Thanks to the new redshirt rule, they can all save a year of eligibility.

