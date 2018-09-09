Three things we learned from Florida's loss to Kentucky
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Dan Mullen and his staff learned a few things about their side on Saturday night. The Gators fell to Kentucky 27-16, and UF will be able to take away more from this game than t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news