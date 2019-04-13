GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Spring football came to a conclusion Saturday for the Gators with the annual Orange and Blue game. The Orange defeated the Blue 60-35 in Dan Mullen’s second spring in Gainesville.

Through spring practices we learned a lot about which guys have developed, who is taking to a new position well, where the quarterbacks are at and how the young offensive line is progressing.

All of that progress culminated Saturday in the Swamp. While the game does not give us a true read on the team there are still takeaways. Here’s three things we learned from the Orange and Blue game.

1. Franks is in command

A lot was made of Franks’ development through last season and it looks like he has grown even more this spring. It was on full display Saturday. Yes, the defense probably wasn’t going full speed, but Frank’s command of the offense was great.

His awareness of where rushers were around him, his reads, and his ability to deliver a good ball have all improved.

Throughout spring it was evident he looked more and more comfortable in the offense and he hasn’t topped off yet. He finished 13-18 for 327 yards and four touchdowns on the day.

2. Safety’s need some work

Part of the reason Franks looked so good Saturday was due to the inability of the safeties to stay in position and make plays. There were several plays throughout the game that were walk-in touchdowns due to no help from a safety.

With the structure of the game being laid back and the number one priority being to avoid injury some of the mishaps by the safeties are explainable, but being out of position as much as they were is not.

Brad Stewart, Donovan Stiner and even Trey Dean were beat multiple times. Stiner was picked on most. The group has talent and is not as bad as their showing in this game, but there are more concerns there than we think.

3. Wide Receivers have grown

The wide receiver room is the deepest on the team. However, a few guys have grown even more and look to make a bigger impact in 2019. Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney had great games.

Grimes finished with four receptions for 195 yards and two scores, breaking Dallas Bakers spring game record of 176 yards. Toney finished with four receptions for 94 yards and one score himself.

Both guys had flashes last season but didn’t that many receptions or game action. Toney has developed quite a bit this spring. He looks like a much more complete receiver. His route running his vastly better and he is following his blocks more while still showcasing his elusiveness.

Grimes showed everybody what he was capable of Saturday. His athleticism at his size is fantastic and he has grown more comfortable in the system. The two look to be ready to contribute in a big way for Florida’s offense in 2019.