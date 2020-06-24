Perfect Game hosted their annual National Showcase last weekend in their complex in Hoover, Alabama. Over a dozen of 2021 Florida commits were in attendance for the event as well. On Perfect Game, the Gators check in with the nation's second-ranked recruiting class, only behind Vanderbilt. Florida currently possesses a total of 19 commits, including 11 in the top 100. Below are the trio of Florida commits who stood out at the Perfect Game National Showcase.

1. RHP Andrew Painter

Painter is a 6-foot-7, 225 pound right-handed pitcher out of Calvary Christian Academy in Pompano Beach, Florida. On Perfect Game, Painter is the 10th-ranked prospect and second-ranked right-handed pitcher. He’s also the top-ranked prospect in the state of Florida. Painter impressed scouts with his power fastball and his ability to throw all three of his secondary pitches for strikes. His fastball sat 92-95 mph and topped out at 96 mph with some action. During his outing, Painter pitched two clean innings. His changeup showed plus potential as it could be his best secondary pitch. Painter is one of the favorites to be selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

2. RHP Chase Petty

Petty is a 6-foot-1, 185 pound right-handed pitcher out of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey. On Perfect Game, Petty is the 12th-ranked prospect, third-ranked right-handed pitcher, and the top-ranked prospect in the state of New Jersey. Petty continued to showcase his power fastball at national events and was electric on the mound during this outing. His fastball was up to 97 mph with two-seam movement. His changeup is starting to become his plus secondary pitch. His changeup sat in the mid-80s and showed lots of sink. The Florida pledge is also one of the favorites to receive an innovation to the Perfect Game All-American Classic. His fastball was tied for second with three other pitchers at the national showcase.

3. C Rene Lastres

Lastres is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound catcher out of Miami Christian High School. On Perfect Game, Lastres is the nation's 76th-ranked prospect and sixth-ranked catcher. He’s also the 18th-ranked prospect and fourth-ranked catcher in the Sunshine State. This rising senior possesses some of the loudest tools in UF's 2021 recruiting class, as well as the country. Lastres' defensive ability stands out while watching him, as he's one of the best defensive catchers in recent years. He recorded a 1.78 pop time during workouts, which was second best at the event. He also threw 85 mph from behind the plate and tied for third in that event. Lastres is one of those prospects who is on the bubble of getting an invite to the Perfect Game All-American Classic. His defensive abilities alone make him a candidate, but Lastres also has a lot of power potential and can spray the ball to all fields.

Honorable Mention