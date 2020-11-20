The No. 6 Gators are currently riding a three-game win streak into what should be their easiest game on the schedule Saturday. Florida is in the driver’s seat in the SEC East at 5-1, while Vanderbilt has yet to win a game this season. GatorsTerritory looks at three players to watch for the Commodores as they try to pull off the upset in Nashville.

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

QB Ken Seals

Seals just third true freshman quarterback to start a season opener in the SEC since 1972. He's completing 66.8 percent of his attempts on the year, but his passing numbers won’t wow you. He’s thrown for 1,291 yards, but has the same number of interceptions as touchdowns with eight each. If Vandy is going to have a shot in this game, Seals will need to be more careful with the ball and find opportunities to gain yardage in chucks. Florida’s defense has shown to be susceptible at giving up chunk play at least once or twice a game.

Vanderbilt running back Keyon Brooks. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

Henry-Brooks leads Vanderbilt in rushing with 374 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 85 carries. Despite missing the first two games of the season, he also ranks second on the team in receptions (22 catches for 215 yards) and all-purpose yards (589) behind quarterback Ken Seals. Henry-Brooks has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last two games. If he can continue to grind out yards in the run game, that will give the Commodores a chance to keep Florida’s dynamic offense off the field and shorten the game.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)