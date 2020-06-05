Braden Davis, a rising junior out of Middletown, Delaware, was slated to get an up-close look at some of the college football programs on his radar back in March.

A handful of trips were locked in, including ones to Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and LSU, but none of them materialized as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Florida had planned to host Davis for an unofficial visit as well, which was supposed to take place on March 22.

While a future trip to the Swamp will need to be rescheduled, the four-star signal caller did have an opportunity to take a virtual visit to the school on Thursday.

"It was awesome," Davis told GatorsTerritory. "It definitely filled in a lot of blanks I had from not being able to see Florida in person, as the whole coronavirus thing has been going on. It was a great presentation.