News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 11:07:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday's virtual visit with Florida impresses 2022 QB from the Northeast

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Braden Davis, a rising junior out of Middletown, Delaware, was slated to get an up-close look at some of the college football programs on his radar back in March.

A handful of trips were locked in, including ones to Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and LSU, but none of them materialized as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Florida had planned to host Davis for an unofficial visit as well, which was supposed to take place on March 22.

While a future trip to the Swamp will need to be rescheduled, the four-star signal caller did have an opportunity to take a virtual visit to the school on Thursday.

"It was awesome," Davis told GatorsTerritory. "It definitely filled in a lot of blanks I had from not being able to see Florida in person, as the whole coronavirus thing has been going on. It was a great presentation.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}