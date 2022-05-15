Tigers Even the Series, Take Game Two 5-3

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Florida dropped game two at Missouri by a final score of 5-3 at Taylor Stadium on Saturday afternoon.





The Gators (31-19, 12-14 SEC) struck first, putting the initial two batters of the game on base as Wyatt Langford led off with a single up the middle and Sterlin Thompson drew a walk. BT Riopelle then came through with a single through the right side on a 2-2 count, scoring Langford to give starting pitcher Brandon Neely a one-run cushion entering the bottom half.





Neely blanked the Tigers (26-21, 8-18 SEC) across the first two innings while striking out three, opening the door for Florida to extend its lead. In the top of the third, Thompson ripped a one-out double and later came in to score on a clutch, two-out double off the center-field wall by Riopelle.





Missouri clawed back within one run in the fourth. With Torin Montgomery on first base via a leadoff single, Mike Coletta produced an RBI double down the right-field line.





Both teams found the scoring column in the fifth. Florida loaded up the bags in the top half, allowing Riopelle to drive in his third run of the day with a sacrifice fly to center field that plated Langford. The Tigers answered in the bottom of the frame, as Montgomery gave Missouri a 4-3 lead with a three-run home run to left-center field.





Montgomery's long ball forced Neely's exit from the contest, as right-handed reliever Fisher Jameson took over on the hill for the Orange & Blue. Jameson successfully worked the Gators out of the fifth, then proceeded to churn out a clean frame in the sixth on just eight pitches.





The relief tandem of Jameson, Nick Ficarrotta Philip Abner and Blake Purnell kept the Gators within one run, combining for three shutout innings on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. The Tigers eventually got to the Florida bullpen with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, with Josh Day singling in Trevor Austin to bring the score to its final tally of 5-3.





Neely (2-1) received his first loss of the season, tossing 4 2/3 frames with four earned runs allowed on seven hits and one walk. The freshman righty struck out four.





Missouri starting pitcher Spencer Miles (4-5) earned the win, pitching six innings with three earned runs allowed on six hits and four walks. He struck out four.





Langford (2-for-3), Thompson (3-for-4) and Riopelle (2-for-3) collected multiple hits in game two.





NOTABLES * Riopelle drove in all three Gator runs, finishing 2-for-3 with one double.

* Florida is now 27-5 all-time vs. Missouri including 10-4 on the road.

* Florida is 22-4 vs. the Tigers under O'Sullivan.

* The Gators saw their 16-game winning streak vs. Missouri come to an end.

* Florida has still won eight of its last 10 games.

* Thompson extended his on-base streak to 20 games.

* Langford extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN

On opposing starter Spencer Miles' outing…

"Yeah, their starter was good today. He threw two different fastballs. Fastball up and he had a sinker… Their defense played really good, but he threw really good... so credit him."

On Neely's performance…

"You know, he was falling behind a lot today and he didn't have his breaking ball. It kind of came and went and when he did throw it for a strike it was up in the zone. But, he did battle. But obviously, they ran into the three-run homer there in the fifth and that was obviously the difference."

On the bullpen…

"I mean, we tried to do anything we could to keep it a one-run game. I think the disappointing part, too, is we had two outs and nobody on, and obviously Mann coming up and Blake being a side-armer, we just needed to close out the inning there. We had an 0-2 count on the first two hitters and gave up a double and then walked the next one. So, we ended up giving up a run. But those things, they got to stop. Two outs and nobody on, we got to close out the inning. Everybody's got a job to do."

UP NEXT

Florida and Missouri face off in the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, streaming on SEC Network+. Right-handed pitcher Nick Pogue will toe the rubber for the Orange & Blue.