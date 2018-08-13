GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It’s no secret that the tight end position at Florida has been subpar the last few years. But if you ask the Gators, that’s about to change in a big way.

Last season the group only hauled in 26 receptions - half of them were to Deandre Goolsby, who entered the NFL draft after 2017. Out of the returners only C’yontai Lewis and Moral Stephens hauled in passes last year.

“It’s going to go up a whole heck of a lot more than that, for sure,” 5th-year tight end RJ Raymond said. “There will be more than 13 catches between the group of us in one game, I feel like...Just because of how much they’re incorporating us into the offense. They’re not, from what it seems, not shying away from anything.

“They’re letting the whole offense go and do what we do," added Raymond. "I think it’s going to increase ten-fold from our production last year.”

The additions of Lucas Krull, Kyle Pitts, and Dante Lang should help with depth at the position, as new Florida head coach Dan Mullen's scheme looks to use the tight ends more in his offense.

“I feel like Mullen does a great job with space, getting us in open space,” redshirt senior Moral Stephens said. “I can get in open space and make some plays.”

With the position being utilized very little, or not at all at times last season, the group seemed to just disappear. With Mullen and new tight ends coach Larry Scott leading the group will finally have a chance to showcase their talents.

“I feel like the tight ends are under the radar, but I feel like this year a lot of that is going to change,” Stephens said. "We’re going to be in open space and a lot of us do have receiving ability, so when we get open space it’s going to be, we can make some plays in open space.”

Attention to detail seems to be one of the biggest themes with this team so far and the tight end position is no different.

According to Stephens, coach Scott is more hands on and does a great job of driving home the fundamentals and technique of the tight end position. Whether it is running routes, footwork, or blocking the group is putting in more time than they have before.

However, coach Scott is not the only one providing critique to the group; Mullen is also involved in the group’s development.

“We do more meetings and stuff, and it feels more comfortable like seeing your head coach in there,” Stephens said.

After just a few practices, many have begun to notice a change.

“They can be a huge threat,” linebacker Jeremiah Moon said. “Coach Mullen definitely utilizes them a lot, especially in team run and team play action and stuff like that. They’ll be getting the ball a lot more this year.”

Much has been said about Florida's mental game, and how Mullen wants his side to believe in themselves even through adversity. With the tight ends finally seeing more calls and responsibilities, the group believes they will make a difference this year.

"We’re going to improve a lot this year,” redshirt freshman Kemore Gamble said.