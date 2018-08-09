There's always a whole lot of coaching turnover when dissecting the collegiate ranks, but Gators tight ends coach Larry Scott is certainly the new one on the block in Gainesville after Dan Mullen brought over a handful of his assistants from Mississippi State.

Scott, who also has a reputation for being a top-notch recruiter, arrived in Gainesville after spending the previous two seasons at Tennessee. He served as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in 2017, while taking on the role of special teams coordinator and tight ends coach the year prior.

The native of Sebring, Florida has also made stops at USF, his alma mater, and the University of Miami, where he also recorded a 4-2 record as interim head coach.

"You know what, it's fun to watch," Scott said. "You can see why the staff has been together that long. They have a great chemistry about how they do things. You hope that's what happens when you've been around with a group of people so long, and I think that's one of the biggest things when you put together a staff and build a staff is staff chemistry. I think that's the number one thing because it spills right down to the players.

"So, to have the opportunity to be a part of that and come into the mix of that and be invited with open arms, but yet, we still all share ideas about and bounce about my background, what I've done, how I've done it, what they've done and make it all gel and work together. It's been awesome. It's a room full of people without a whole bunch of egos and all those things that get in the way of production.

"That doesn't happen in that room. We go in, we talk ball, we say what we're gonna do, this how we're gonna do it, we walk out and go get to our kids and get it done. It's awesome to work with a staff that has that kind of chemistry and to be a part of it."

The Gators rarely turned to the tight ends under the guidance of Jim McElwain, but the position to expected to be a major focal point for 2018 and beyond. C'yontai Lewis returns for his senior year, while Kemore Gamble, Lucas Krull and others look to make a statement in Mullen's tight end-friendly attack as well.

"A big one. A huge role. And I think we do," Scott said. "We've got guys that have SEC talent, that have SEC size and strength and can run and catch. Coach Savage has done an unbelievable job transforming their bodies in the weight room in such a short period of time. And that's also a thing, to come out a couple pounds heavier, more muscle and different things like that. That takes some getting used to, when you put the pads back on and you're a little bit heavier, a little bit stronger and those type of things.

"But lean mass, not bad weight. Those guys cut out a lot of baby fat and started to put on some muscle. Their bodies changed and some of the scheme and technique and different things are new and different, so it's a lot being throw at them again in this camp. But they're responding really well and I really do think we have the guys to fill that role that we need them to have in this offense."

For Lucas Krull, who has only been on campus for under two months, it has certainly been an interesting journey after previously taking the mound as a pitcher for another SEC institution.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Krull hasn't played organized football since high school, but is an intriguing prospect who provides top-notch size and athleticism after reeling in 745 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior wide receiver.

"Lucas played high school football," Scott said. "He was drafted in the baseball draft, but signed a scholarship to go to Arkansas to play baseball. After playing baseball there for a few years, he went the junior-college route and decided he wanted to get back into playing football. I actually just sent out some workout tape of him just doing a workout. I had an opportunity myself to fly out there and evaluate him.

"Playing baseball, actually, so we made a baseball evaluation for football, that and high school football film. We thought, why not, trust your gut on the evaluation and go with it? Right now we’re pleased we did that.”

After being away from the game for an extended period of time, it's no surprise Krull has a chip on his shoulder and is motivated as ever. The Shawnee, Kansas native already has experience being a collegiate student-athlete and is looking to make his biggest splash yet during his second time through.

“I think he’s added more length, more competition, and competition brings the best out of everyone," Scott said of Krull. "I think that’s what we needed a little bit of — guys that naturally go out and compete within each other, compete on a team and understand what it’s all about.

"It’s about us competing as a unit, as a whole to be the best we can be as a team and in this conference in the SEC.”

Another newcomer at the position who checks in with some recognition behind his name is 6-foot-6, 246-pound Kyle Pitts, who has been a sponge since relocating to the Sunshine State.

Pitts, who was tagged as the 12th-ranked tight end coming out of high school, is natural for the position who possesses some nice long-term potential, but don't expect the Gators to put too much on his plate early on.

"Yeah. You know, all I can say is the guy is a football guy," Scott said. "He comes in and he wants to learn. He's got a real natural skill set that we really like. Then, he's accustomed to playing the position, truly playing the position in high school. He's got a long ways to go learning how to compete every down and play in this league and the schemes and some of the things that we ask them to do in our offense.

"The tight end has to be a very smart guy. He's involved in a lot of different things in the run game, pass protection, route running, coverage recognition and making calls with the o-line. There's a lot that's thrown at a young guy like that when they come in the room. And then just making sure that he really understands and has a base solid foundation of how to play football. There's a lot being thrown at him right now. We're only in practice five, so he'll continue to just get better and better as it goes."

