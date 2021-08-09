Tim Brewster breaks down Gators tight end room

Life after Kyle Pitts is in full swing in Gainesville but if you ask Tim Brewster there's no cause for concern within the locker room or with his position group.

There's simply no way to replace Kyle Pitts and since he's no longer in Gainesville, Brewster isn't going to cry over spilled milk. He's going to work every day with the players that he has and demanding the same out of them that he demanded of Pitts last year.

"When you leave the field, you did one of two things," Brewster said. "You got worse, or you got better. And I demand that my players get better, each and every day."

Florida's tight end room may no longer be the home to the only living unicorn in America, but it isn't void of experience or talent. When Pitts went down with a concussion last season Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer stepped right up. Gamble hauled in a touchdown pass later that game against Georgia and two more against Vanderbilt. Zipperer had his own two-touchdown performance against Arkansas.

There may not be any household names right now, so Brewster broke down his room player by player for fans.