Tim Brewster breaks down Gators tight end room
Life after Kyle Pitts is in full swing in Gainesville but if you ask Tim Brewster there's no cause for concern within the locker room or with his position group.
There's simply no way to replace Kyle Pitts and since he's no longer in Gainesville, Brewster isn't going to cry over spilled milk. He's going to work every day with the players that he has and demanding the same out of them that he demanded of Pitts last year.
"When you leave the field, you did one of two things," Brewster said. "You got worse, or you got better. And I demand that my players get better, each and every day."
Florida's tight end room may no longer be the home to the only living unicorn in America, but it isn't void of experience or talent. When Pitts went down with a concussion last season Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer stepped right up. Gamble hauled in a touchdown pass later that game against Georgia and two more against Vanderbilt. Zipperer had his own two-touchdown performance against Arkansas.
There may not be any household names right now, so Brewster broke down his room player by player for fans.
Kemore Gamble
"Everybody says we’re going to miss Kyle Pitts. What are we going to do without Kyle Pitts? Well, guess what? Kemore Gamble’s going to be the best tight end in the SEC. What do you think about that?"
I'm sure Florida fans would be thrilled, Coach.
Keon Zipperer
"We are not going to be situational. You're not going to be able to look at our offense and say 'Gamble is in the game, they're going to do this, Keon Zipperer is in the game, they're going to do this. Both those guys are going to be able to go out and perform and do the things necessary to compete and play well. We will not piecemeal, with the tight end at all. And whoever's lined up, if Kemore ends up being the guy to play the whole game or, you know, Keon, you know, it's, it'll play itself out. But I know this, I have amazing confidence, extreme confidence that that group of kids, those guys are gonna play really really well. I think they're gonna surprise a lot of people with how they play this season."
Jonathan Odom
"Jonathan Odom has stepped up and become a player quickly. His advancement from last year to this year with Nick Savage and the strength department is nothing short of amazing. This guy’s doing some really good things. I’m excited about him."
Freshmen Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox
"I’m excited about my freshmen, Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox. They’ve come in and really showed — I’m going to tell you what. You’d be hard-pressed in America to have a better, more complete tight end room than what I have. I’m really excited about it, guys. I just think that we’re going to be – we’re going to be just fine this season.”