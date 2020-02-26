Tim Brewster has been a member of Florida's staff for just over a couple of weeks, but he is already off to the races on the recruiting trail. A key early assignment for Brewster, who has connections to the Lone Star State, is taking over the reins in Zachary Evans' recruitment. He's off to a solid start with that task as the five-star running back locked in his official visit to the Swamp last Wednesday. OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop! Brewster is also putting in the work with some underclassmen, and has dished out offers to multiple prospects in the 2022 class thus far. GatorsTerritory caught up with several juniors and sophomores, as well as UF signee Jonathan Odom, to get their initial thoughts on Florida's newest tight ends coach.

Reaction from UF signee Jonathan Odom

It was definitely difficult for 2020 signee Jonathan Odom to learn of Larry Scott's departure from the Gators earlier this month. In fact, Odom said he attributed 60 percent of his decision to commit and sign with Florida to Scott's presence on the coaching staff. Although it wasn't an ideal scenario, Odom fortunately will be coached by someone he has a previously established relationship with. The Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit product spoke with us a couple of weeks ago, and said he's interacted with Brewster several times in the past. "I like him," Odom previously told GT. "He got there [to North Carolina] and they already had two tight ends committed that he didn't recruit, and he was trying to recruit me to go there. We already had a relationship prior to him coming to Florida. "He's definitely a really seasoned guy," Odom added. "When he was recruiting me, he was kind of telling me about his experience coaching tight ends in the league and also in college. He knows his stuff. He's a really smart guy and I think that he can help a lot, especially improve my game as well." Odom is gearing up to make his way to Gainesville on May 4 as he will be a Summer A enrollee.

Four-star CB Avery Helm is signed with the Gators and ready to enroll in the summer, but Brewster made sure to reach out to him after being added to Florida's staff. Helm's father exchanged messages with us on Wednesday, and discussed what stood out to him about Brewster when they spoke earlier this month. "Yes, we have heard from him!" Mr. Helm said. "He's reached out regarding recruiting. Great guy, great energy! Can't say much more at this time." Florida signed a couple of other Lone Star State players besides Helm in this cycle — Jahari Rogers and Princely Umanmielen — and the program is hoping to continue their success with Texas-based prospects in the future. Brewster being on the staff will potentially lead to more big splashes in the state due to his connections in Texas, with his first big assignment being the pursuit of Zachary Evans.

Making progress with a five-star target