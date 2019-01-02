Will it be Florida, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma or South Carolina for Chris Steele?

That is the answer we are all waiting on with Steele's highly-anticipated commitment scheduled for Saturday's All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Steele doesn't have a set time, but believes he will be the final prospect to step under the national spotlight this weekend.

A product of Belleflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco, Steele checks in as the nation's third-ranked cornerback and 13th-ranked player overall on Rivals.