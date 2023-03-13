To the Postseason: Gators Selected for 2023 Postseason WNIT
Florida has secured their ninth appearance in the Postseason WNIT after accepting a bid on Sunday night.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - For the ninth time in Florida women's basketball history, the Gators are heading to the Postseason WNIT after accepting a bid on Sunday evening.
With their selection, Florida has secured their third-consecutive postseason appearance after appearing in the 2021 Postseason WNIT and 2022 NCAA Tournament. Their selection marks the first time of qualifying for three-consecutive postseason tournaments since seven-straight postseason appearances from 2008-2014.
As a program, the Orange & Blue hold a 15-8 record in the WNIT, most recently making it to the second round of the tournament in 2021, while holding a 5-3 record in the opening round. The Gators have twice advanced to the WNIT finale in 1985 (while it was known as the NWIT) and in 2000.
The 64-team field includes 32 teams that receive automatic berths - one berth from each of the nation's conferences - and 32 at-large selections. In existence since 1998, the WNIT expanded from 16 teams in the initial year to 64 teams in 2010, but contested 32 teams during the 2021 competition due to COVID-19 issues.
The complete 2023 Postseason WNIT bracket, as well as host announcements, will be released on Monday, March 13. Florida has not hosted a WNIT game since March 18, 2011 when they defeat UMBC, 59-47, in the first round of the tournament.
2023 Postseason WNIT Schedule
Round 1 - March 15-17, 2023 Round
2 - March 18-21, 2023
Round 3 - March 22-24, 2023
Quarterfinals - March 25-27, 2023
Semifinals - March 28-29, 2023
Championship - Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
2023 Postseason WNIT Selections AQ's (32 - * denotes regular season champion/co-champion)
Arkansas (21-12) - Southeastern
*Boston (24-8) -- Patriot
Bowling Green (27-6) - Mid-American
*Columbia (23-5) - Ivy
*Fairleigh Dickinson (24-7) -- Northeast
*Green Bay (27-5) - Horizon
High Point (17-14) - Big South
*Illinois State (24-8) - Missouri Valley
*Jackson State (21-9) - Southwestern Athletic
Kansas (19-11) - Big 12
Liberty (24-8) -- Atlantic Sun
*Little Rock (21-10) - Ohio Valley
Memphis (20-10) - American Athletic
Morgan State (17-11) -- Mid-Eastern Athletic
Nebraska (16-14) - Big Ten
Niagara (18-12) - Metro Atlantic Athletic
North Dakota State (18-11) - Summit
*Northern Arizona (21-13) - Big Sky
San Diego (17-13) - West Coast
Seton Hall (18-14) - Big East
*Stephen F. Austin (26-6) -- Western Athletic
Syracuse (18-12) - Atlantic Coast
*Texas A&M Corpus Christi (19-11) - Southland
Texas State (23-9) - Sun Belt
*Towson (21-11) -- Colonial Athletic
*UAlbany (22-11) - America East
*UC-Irvine (24-6) - Big West
*UMass (26-6) - Atlantic 10
Washington (15-14) - Pac 12
Western Kentucky (19-13) -- Conference USA
*Wofford (22-9) - Southern
Wyoming (22-10) - Mountain West
At Large (32)
Auburn (15-14) - Southeastern
Ball State (25-8) - Mid-American
*Belmont (23-11) - Missouri Valley
BYU (16-16) - West Coast
Clemson (17-15) - Atlantic Coast
Colorado State (20-11) - Mountain West
Drexel (21-9) - Colonial Athletic
Florida (16-14) - Southeastern
Fordham (18-12) - Atlantic 10
Harvard (17-11) - Ivy
Kansas State (17-16) - Big 12
Kent State (21-10) - Mid-American
Long Beach State (23-9) - Big West
Louisiana Tech (19-12) - Conference USA
Missouri (17-13) - Southeastern
Missouri State (20-11) - Missouri Valley
New Mexico (20-12) - Mountain West
Northern Iowa (22-9) - Missouri Valley
Oregon (17-14) - Pac 12
Penn (17-11) - Ivy
*Rhode Island (24-6) - Atlantic 10
Rice (22-8) - Conference USA
Richmond (20-10) - Atlantic 10
Saint Joseph's (20-10) - Atlantic 10
San Diego State (23-10) - Mountain West
San Francisco (19-12) - West Coast
SMU (16-12) - American
Texas Tech (18-14) - Big 12
Tulane (18-13) - American
UTEP (20-11) - Conference USA
Wake Forest (16-16) - Atlantic Coast
Wichita State (18-14) - American Athletic