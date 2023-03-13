Florida has secured their ninth appearance in the Postseason WNIT after accepting a bid on Sunday night.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - For the ninth time in Florida women's basketball history, the Gators are heading to the Postseason WNIT after accepting a bid on Sunday evening.

With their selection, Florida has secured their third-consecutive postseason appearance after appearing in the 2021 Postseason WNIT and 2022 NCAA Tournament. Their selection marks the first time of qualifying for three-consecutive postseason tournaments since seven-straight postseason appearances from 2008-2014.

As a program, the Orange & Blue hold a 15-8 record in the WNIT, most recently making it to the second round of the tournament in 2021, while holding a 5-3 record in the opening round. The Gators have twice advanced to the WNIT finale in 1985 (while it was known as the NWIT) and in 2000.

The 64-team field includes 32 teams that receive automatic berths - one berth from each of the nation's conferences - and 32 at-large selections. In existence since 1998, the WNIT expanded from 16 teams in the initial year to 64 teams in 2010, but contested 32 teams during the 2021 competition due to COVID-19 issues.

The complete 2023 Postseason WNIT bracket, as well as host announcements, will be released on Monday, March 13. Florida has not hosted a WNIT game since March 18, 2011 when they defeat UMBC, 59-47, in the first round of the tournament.





2023 Postseason WNIT Schedule

Round 1 - March 15-17, 2023 Round

2 - March 18-21, 2023

Round 3 - March 22-24, 2023

Quarterfinals - March 25-27, 2023

Semifinals - March 28-29, 2023

Championship - Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)









2023 Postseason WNIT Selections AQ's (32 - * denotes regular season champion/co-champion)

Arkansas (21-12) - Southeastern

*Boston (24-8) -- Patriot

Bowling Green (27-6) - Mid-American

*Columbia (23-5) - Ivy

*Fairleigh Dickinson (24-7) -- Northeast

*Green Bay (27-5) - Horizon

High Point (17-14) - Big South

*Illinois State (24-8) - Missouri Valley

*Jackson State (21-9) - Southwestern Athletic

Kansas (19-11) - Big 12

Liberty (24-8) -- Atlantic Sun

*Little Rock (21-10) - Ohio Valley

Memphis (20-10) - American Athletic

Morgan State (17-11) -- Mid-Eastern Athletic

Nebraska (16-14) - Big Ten

Niagara (18-12) - Metro Atlantic Athletic

North Dakota State (18-11) - Summit

*Northern Arizona (21-13) - Big Sky

San Diego (17-13) - West Coast

Seton Hall (18-14) - Big East

*Stephen F. Austin (26-6) -- Western Athletic

Syracuse (18-12) - Atlantic Coast

*Texas A&M Corpus Christi (19-11) - Southland

Texas State (23-9) - Sun Belt

*Towson (21-11) -- Colonial Athletic

*UAlbany (22-11) - America East

*UC-Irvine (24-6) - Big West

*UMass (26-6) - Atlantic 10

Washington (15-14) - Pac 12

Western Kentucky (19-13) -- Conference USA

*Wofford (22-9) - Southern

Wyoming (22-10) - Mountain West









At Large (32)

Auburn (15-14) - Southeastern

Ball State (25-8) - Mid-American

*Belmont (23-11) - Missouri Valley

BYU (16-16) - West Coast

Clemson (17-15) - Atlantic Coast

Colorado State (20-11) - Mountain West

Drexel (21-9) - Colonial Athletic

Florida (16-14) - Southeastern

Fordham (18-12) - Atlantic 10

Harvard (17-11) - Ivy

Kansas State (17-16) - Big 12

Kent State (21-10) - Mid-American

Long Beach State (23-9) - Big West

Louisiana Tech (19-12) - Conference USA

Missouri (17-13) - Southeastern

Missouri State (20-11) - Missouri Valley

New Mexico (20-12) - Mountain West

Northern Iowa (22-9) - Missouri Valley

Oregon (17-14) - Pac 12

Penn (17-11) - Ivy

*Rhode Island (24-6) - Atlantic 10

Rice (22-8) - Conference USA

Richmond (20-10) - Atlantic 10

Saint Joseph's (20-10) - Atlantic 10

San Diego State (23-10) - Mountain West

San Francisco (19-12) - West Coast

SMU (16-12) - American

Texas Tech (18-14) - Big 12

Tulane (18-13) - American

UTEP (20-11) - Conference USA

Wake Forest (16-16) - Atlantic Coast

Wichita State (18-14) - American Athletic



