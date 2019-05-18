News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-18 16:53:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Toafili has no leader; Gators among top schools

Nhzesywp1yrt5hbggy3p
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Lawarance Toafili made the trek to Gainesville on Saturday and was impressed by the personalized atmosphere of his visit. “It was good,” Toafili told GatorsTerritory's Joseph Hastings. "It was cool...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}