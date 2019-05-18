Toafili has no leader; Gators among top schools
Lawarance Toafili made the trek to Gainesville on Saturday and was impressed by the personalized atmosphere of his visit. “It was good,” Toafili told GatorsTerritory's Joseph Hastings. "It was cool...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news