Florida 88, Kennesaw State

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla.

Records: Florida: 2-0 | Kennesaw State 1-1

Notable

* The Gators picked up the victory behind a career-high 33-point performance from Colin Castleton on 12-for-18 from the floor and 9-for-13 from the free throw line.

* Castleton's 33 points were the most by a Gator since Jalen Hudson had 33 vs. LSU (3/6/19).

* It also marked the first 30-point game for a Gator since Tre Mann's 30 against Tennessee in the 2021 SEC Tournament (3/12/21).

* Castleton stuffed the box score with 33 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots, three assists and two steals. He's just the third power-conference player to reach all those marks over the past decade, joining Ben Simmons (LSU, 12/2/15 vs. UNF) and Malcolm Hill (Illinois, 12/19/15 vs. South Dakota).

* Will Richard followed up his strong opening night performance with another double-digit outing, scoring 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting.