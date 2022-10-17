The show will be hosted by Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley Monday from 6 - 7 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 2022 edition of Gator Talk continues Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. as Gators Head Men's Basketball Coach Todd Golden makes his first appearance on the show this season from The Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe.

Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football, hosted by the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley. The show is available across the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, on and on the Varsity Mobile App.

Golden and Florida men's basketball will officially begin the 2022-23 season on Friday, Nov. 7th, when the Gators host Stony Brook at 8 p.m. inside Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida head football coach Billy Napier returns for four of the final five shows beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 26, while Gators Women's Basketball Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley will join the show on Nov. 28.

The show will air from 6 - 7 p.m.

COMPLETE 2022 GATOR TALK SCHEDULE DATE GUEST LOCATION

Monday, Oct. 17 Todd Golden The Keys Restaurant

Wednesday, Oct. 26 Billy Napier The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 7 Billy Napier The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 14 Billy Napier The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 21 Billy Napier The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 28 Kelly Rae Finley The Keys Restaurant