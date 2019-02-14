GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Todd Grantham is staying in Gainesville. The Florida defensive coordinator turned down an offer to return to the NFL as the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator to stay on as the Gators' defensive coordinator.

According to Grantham's new contract, the Florida coach is now set to make 1.8 million per year that will run to 2022. This deal was signed on Jan.14.

There is a change in regards to his buyout in this new contract. Under his former agreement, Grantham would have only needed to pay 20 percent the remaining contract if he left for another job that was not a Division one head coach or for a NFL position. However, in this new updated contract, Grantham would need to play 50 percent of his contract.

This is good news for the Gators.

Although the door remains open for Grantham to head to the NFL, the Gators are keeping their defensive coach one more season - allowing stability for a program that needs it.

In 2018, the Gators yielded an average of 343 yards per game, which is 28th in the nation. The Gators also ranked 11th nationally in forcing turnovers with 26 and finished with 37 sacks -- 16 more than the previous season.

