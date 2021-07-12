Tommy Mace drafted 69th overall by Indians

Tommy Mace became the second Florida Gator drafted when the Cleveland Indians took him 69th overall in the Competitive Balance B Round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Mace is the 17th Florida Gators pitcher to be selected in the first five rounds following Tyler Dyson, who was a fifth-round pick in 2019. Mace is the highest pitcher drafted since Jackson Kowar went 33rd overall in 2018.

Mace returned to Florida for his junior season where he compiled a 6-2 record in 15 starts. Mace posted a 4.38 ERA with a 113 to 21 strikeout to walk ratio.

The slotted value for the 69th pick is Slot value is $929,800.