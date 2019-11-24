GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The last Townsend is set to say goodbye to Gator Nation next weekend.

"I’m sure there’s going to be some tears," Gators senior punter Tommy Townsend. "My parents are pretty sentimental people and I’m the last one coming through Florida. It’s going to be tough on them."

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

It will also be tough for Florida fans to say goodbye to the remarkable Townsend legacy.

Townsend, who took over for his brother, Johnny, in 2018, is averaging 44.8 yards per punt this season. Last year, that number was even higher at 45.4.

Johnny Townsend was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft to the Oakland Raiders, and Tommy will look to follow in his brother's footsteps. However, the younger Townsend has a settle to score first for the Townsend family.

Despite leading the nation statistically for two straight years, Johnny Townsend was never a finalist for the Ray Guy Award.

"Back-to-back years he led in gross statistics," said the Gators senior specialist. "His senior year I think he got robbed out of it.

"It was unfortunate. You can’t do anything about it, I guess.”

Tommy Townsend can't do anything about the past but he can cement the Townsend name in record books.

Ten punters across the country are in the running for the Ray Guy Award, including Townsend.

The award is named for Ray Guy, who is regarded as the greatest collegiate punter the world has ever seen. The trophy is like the Heisman of punting, awarded to the nation’s best punter of the year.

Punters are evaluated based on their statistics and contributions to the team, with a heavy emphasis placed on things like net average, number of punts inside the 20-yard line and percentage of punts not returned.

This year, Townsend is up against nine other punters from around the country. As of now, Townsend holds the lead in the ‘fan vote’ to become one of the three finalists with over 32 percent of the votes. Oscar Bradburn of Virginia Tech is in a close second with about 30 percent of votes.

If chosen as a finalist, Townsend would only be the third Gator to receive that honor. Back in 2012, Florida’s Kyle Christy was one of three finalists, while Chas Henry is the only Gator to win the award back in 2010.

The Orlando native has received tremendous support on social media in his campaign for the award - with teammates, fans, and coaches calling on people to vote.

“I’m hopeful with the Ray Guy,” said Townsend. “There’s a bunch of great punters this year, so it will be up to the committee. I’ll be excited to see what happens.”

To vote for Tommy Townsend, use this link.

https://www.rayguyaward.com/fan-vote



