GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football secured the comfortable 45-0 win over UT-Martin on Saturday, however, they could be losing much more.

Florida is still awaiting word on the severity of Kadarius Toney and CJ Henderson's injuries. Toney and Henderson were escorted to the locker room by trainers in the first half.

While Henderson returned to the sidelines in the second half on crutches and a boot on his left foot, Toney did not.

According to head coach Dan Mullen, they are still evaluating both injuries, however, Toney's injury appears more serious at this time.

“No, we’ll know a little bit more (later)," said Mullen. "Toney I know they were going to check out more. His could be, they didn’t think CJ, from what they gave me they didn’t think it was much maybe a slight ankle sprain. We’ll get more information Monday for you.”

Toney left the game after he was hit hard on a jet sweep. The wide receiver came up holding his left wrist.

Meanwhile, Henderson recovered deep down the field after a UT-Martin receiver got behind the UF defense. The Skyhawks wide out appeared to fall on Henderson's leg and the corner stayed down. The South Florida native was then helped off the field without putting weight on his left leg.

The good news is Florida has depth at both receiver and corner if needed.

At receiver Florida has plenty of experienced depth, while at corner, in addition to the equally talented, Marco Wilson, freshmen Chester Kimbrough, Jaydon Hill and Kaiir Elam all received valuable reps in the win over the Skyhawks with each of them impressing when called upon.

Mullen and Florida should know more about both Henderson and Toney after examinations are done the next few days.

However, if we go from Mullen's initial impression, he did not sound optimistic in regards to Toney's injury.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory as we continue to follow this developing story.