OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Florida’s Kadarius Toney came back for his senior season to become a more complete wide receiver and increase his production at the position.

So far, so good.

Toney missed six games as a junior, finishing with just 10 receptions. He caught half that many balls Saturday, hauling in five passes for just the second time in his career.

He accounted for 59 receiving yards and 55 rushing yards against Ole Miss, joining Lamical Perine as the only UF players since 2012 with 50-plus rushing and receiving yards in a game.

“One of the things we talked to him a bunch about was every time you get the ball, it’s OK to get vertical and get 4 or 5 yards,” Mullen said of Toney. “You don’t have to run around 70 yards to get those 4 yards. Just drop pads and get vertical. I think you saw him do that.

“Last year, a lot of times he was banged up and we used him in kind of get-it-to situations. Now you see that what’s developed into: being an every-down player, his route-running ability, his blocking. Obviously, he’s exciting when we put the ball in his hands. But you just see the every-down capabilities that he has a playmaker.”

Toney helped the Gators regain the lead on their third possession of the game with a 50-yard run on a reverse, setting up Kyle Trask’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Grimes. Toney made his mark in the passing game during the second quarter, hauling in receptions of 15 yards, 16 yards and 16 yards.

The last catch went for six, and it was his first touchdown since his 66-yard score in last year’s opener against Miami.

“He’s a great competitor and he’s a huge weapon for us. He’s very slippery in the open field and makes a lot of huge plays,” Trask said of Toney. “He made big blocks, he had a great run, great catches. He was just very locked in. He’s an older guy, a veteran and he knows what to do. He works really hard and it paid off today.”