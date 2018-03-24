For Kadarius Toney, the source of his talent is obvious.

“I think natural, I think God, really."

The Florida Gators sophomore wide receiver certainly seemed like a Godsend at time for his team during the 2017 season.

He battled injuries but made the most of his eight games, ending the year with 121 yards and a touchdown on 14 receptions, 152 yards on 15 rushes, 15 yards on a kickoff return and 50 passing yards while going 1-for-2.

“It was kinda surprising to come in and really to get a lot of playing time like I did,” admits Toney.

And watching defenders try to figure out his game has become entertainment for the young receiver.

“It’s kind of funny. It just gives me more confidence in what I can do and my ability to affect others on the team. It is just overwhelming; they just try and figure out how I do it. I can’t really explain it, just thank God really.”

His new wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales calls Toney “explosive” which is an apt description. When given the freedom to take over the grass, KT can explode like a bomb and appear to defenders to be all over the field at once. This is due in large part to his ability to play multiple offensive positions.

On the current Gators roster, nearly 30 guys are listed simply as “athlete.” This is typically the label given to players who will serve time filling injury bereft holes and/or serving on scout time. For Toney though—along with freshman Amari Burney—the description is appropriate, as “receiver, running back, and wildcat” won’t really fit on the license plate.

As the stats tell, these are all places Toney can be of service to his team. But as he continues to become accustomed to not only new head coach Dan Mullen’s offense but just the college game in general, the former high school quarterback is still finds himself still thinking of the game through the lens of a passer. The skills he’s learning at receiver however are seeping over to help in whatever facet of the game the coaches want to use him.

“I’m an athlete so I wouldn’t really put my all my skills into what spot but quarterback, it was pretty much, it was easier because I was able to move how I want to. Receiver it’s kinda harder because you gotta fight off defenders, try to get open, try to make the perfect catch, stuff like that.

“Looking from a quarterback standpoint you looking at receivers like get off the line, [but] like just that as a whole is really hard.”

The transition has taken some work. He says he still has to work on locking into the ball and planting his foot, especially on deep throws. Luckily he has a coach who can help with those techniques

"I feel like Coach G, he's pretty much getting us prepared a lot with a lot of techniques, foot movement and stuff like that….He’s really incredible, like how he teaches us and how he presents things, it make you just want to play and give you energy to just be more excited about what you’re doing really.”

Once a guy serves at quarterback and gets that taste of being the signal caller, few will willingly make that transition to another position. Making that move wasn’t an easy decision for Toney either, who says he loves the spot. But at the end of the day, there was something else he loved more.

“I wanted to play [quarterback], but I got to do what's best for the team. It ain't so much about me; it's about everybody else really."

Other former high school quarterbacks have come to the Gators and made the same transition to much success. Trey Burton was asked to convert to an H-back receiver. His ability to pass was used in specialty situations though, as coaches capitalized on his arm; of course this most notably was the case when he tossed a touchdown pass for the Eagles in their recent Super Bowl win.

Like Burton, KT’s desire and skill set had Jim McElwain and staff putting the receiver back in the wildcat position at times, working out well and he was able to rush as well as toss a 50-yard competition to Tyrie Cleveland against Kentucky. It’s not a comparison to Burton though that has Toney excited for his future. Instead is a name that this current coaching staff is familiar with thanks to Mullen and Gonzales previous stint in Gainesville.

Percy Harvin became a household name during his time with the Gators from 2006-2008. He finished his career in Gainesville with 1,000+ yards receiving and rushing (1,929 receiving; 1,852 rushing) and 32 touchdowns. This is a future the staff sees for Kadarius and that’s a role he can get behind.

"It's kind of an honor, really, just to know what Percy did in the past and implementing that into today's game."

By the time all is said and done, Toney though will have had the chance to etch his own name into Florida history. He has a good start and ample opportunity to make an impression this season. Whatever happens, that’s just a by-product of his natural God given ability; well God, and Gonzales.