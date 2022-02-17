Tony Mitchell Snapshot

Tony Mitchell Quick Hitter

At 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, Tony Mitchell is a physical presence from his cornerback position. The Four-Star checks in from Alabaster (AL) Thompson High School with over 25 offers from some of the biggest names in the college football world, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss to name a few.





Tony Mitchell

Cornerback

6-foot-2, 187-Pounds

Alabaster (AL)

Thompson High School





Mitchell touched on the recruiting process, important factors to make his decision, and upcoming March visits.





“Good, just taking it all in and really seeing what schools fit me and are going to develop me.”

“Continuing to build a great relationship with me and showing I’m a top priority for them.”

“Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida.”





This will be his second visit with the Gators in as many months.