{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 09:48:47 -0600') }} basketball

Top-30 junior recaps OV to Florida: 'I enjoyed it a lot'

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Florida's men's basketball program has experienced some recent success in the Northeast, specifically in New Jersey, and is hoping to continue their stellar recruiting in the area.

The Gators signed five-star target Scottie Lewis last cycle and recently added Rivals100 prospect Niels Lane to their 2020 class. Looking ahead, top 30 overall junior Trey Patterson is yet another highly sought after prospect from New Jersey that is a priority for Mike White's staff.

This past weekend, the Franklin Township (N.J.) Rutgers Prep School product utilized an official visit to UF. Patterson, who was in attendance for the team's home matchup with Florida State on Sunday, recapped his visit with GatorsTerritory.

