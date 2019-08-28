Dan Mullen and company kicked off their 2019 campaign on a high note this past Saturday with a 24-20 win against the in-state Miami Hurricanes.

Along with beginning the season with a 1-0 record, Florida drew praise from various commits and targets following the victory.

One notable prospect in attendance for last weekend's matchup was Rivals250 junior Ahmari Harvey, who possesses offers from both programs.

The ninth-ranked athlete in next year's recruiting class detailed his time at Camping World Stadium and what he took away from the game.