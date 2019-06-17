The University of Florida currently checks in with the eighth-ranked recruiting class on Rivals, with 13 prospects currently in the fold for Dan Mullen's coaching staff.

However, with the early signing period still roughly six months down the road, UF's class is nowhere near complete and a flurry of Rivals250 have the Gators on their short list of contenders as well.

With that being said, in no specific order, GatorsTerritory takes a look at the "Top 10 Most Wanted" for the class of 2020.