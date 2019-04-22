Dan Mullen and the Gators currently check in with the fifth-ranked recruiting class on Rivals, but only hold commitments from 10 prospects, so the finish line is nowhere in sight.

However, Florida is making a splash and sitting towards the top with a flurry of uncommitted prospects. Multiple five-star standouts, including Sav'ell Smalls, are considering official visits to the Swamp and are impressed with culture change under Mullen's guidance as well.

With that being said, in no specific order, GatorsTerritory takes a look at the "Top 10 Most Wanted" for the class of 2020.