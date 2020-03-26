OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

Florida has never been one to shy away from crossing state lines and showcasing the program as a national brand on the recruiting trail, and that has carried over into Dan Mullen's tenure as well.

Nine of the Gators' signees in the 2020 class attended high school outside of the Sunshine State, with punter Jeremy Crawshaw having relocated all the way from Australia. UF is always going to prioritize its talent-rich backyard and take advantage of proximity, but there are several juniors on the West Coast being prioritized as well.